AAEON to Showcase Elite Edge Platform Lineup at Edge Computing Expo

Eindhoven, Netherlands,2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON, a leading manufacturer of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms, will showcase a diverse range of AI and edge computing solutions at the Edge Computing Expo Europe, held at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Date: September 24 – 25, 2025

Booth: #194

Venue: RAI Amsterdam, Europaplein 24, 1078 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands

Held to explore the potential implementations of edge computing, industrial IoT, smart manufacturing, and more for businesses across industries, the Edge Computing Expo Europe will host over 8,000 visitors over the two days, along with more than 200 speakers and a series of presentations exploring the edge computing ecosystem by thought leaders from some of the world’s most influential enterprises.

AAEON will showcase offerings from its extensive catalog, with highlights including both new and upcoming products featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors (formerly Meteor & Arrow Lake). Notably, visitors will have the opportunity to see the recently-launched PICO-MTU4-SEMI, the world’s smallest Mini PC powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 125U, as well as both the UP Xtreme i14 and a selection of computers-on-modules built on the platform. Visitors will also be able to see AAEON’s first high-performance computing module equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors (series 2), the HPC-ARHm, which is expected to be launched during Q4 of this year.

In keeping with the show’s central themes, a number of products catering to the industrial IoT sphere will be on show, with efficiency-focused, industrially robust models such as the BOXER-6711-ADN, PICO-ADN4, UP Squared TWL, GENE-ADN6 representing AAEON’s commitment not only to the most advanced edge computing technologies, but also factory automation solutions featuring low power platforms.

AAEON invites all interested parties to join them at Booth 194, where attendees can discuss their needs and discover how IoT and edge computing can benefit their businesses.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.