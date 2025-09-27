Debra Leiolani Garcia, a Biobanking Operations Expert, Joins CloudLIMS’ Scientific Advisory Board

Wilmington, Delaware, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — CloudLIMS, a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified LIMS software provider, is pleased to announce that Ms. Debra Leiolani Garcia, an accomplished leader with over 25 years of experience in biobanking operations and governance, has joined CloudLIMS’ Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Ms. Garcia brings unparalleled expertise in the operational, regulatory, and strategic aspects of biobanking.

Collaboration is central to CloudLIMS’ vision, and we believe that Ms. Garcia’s contributions will help further strengthen our ability to serve the global biobanking community. She will contribute her decades of expertise to CloudLIMS, supporting the ongoing development of our robust biobanking software designed to meet the current and future challenges of biobanks — ranging from secure data management and regulatory compliance to automation, standardization, and sustainability.

Ms. Garcia earned her B.S. in Microbiology from San Francisco State University and an M.P.A. in Public Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. She served as Operations Director of the NCI-funded Central Operations and Data Coordinating Center (CODCC) of the AIDS and Cancer Specimen Resource (ACSR) for two decades. In this role, she oversaw a multi-site biobanking program comprising five U.S. academic repositories and one located in South Africa, ensuring operational excellence and harmonization across geographically dispersed biorepositories.

Her commitment to advancing biobanking practices is evident through her longstanding involvement with the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER), where she has been an active member since 2000. She previously served in the president’s group for three years and currently holds several leadership positions, including co-chair of the 2026 Shenzhen Global Biobanking Congress, chair of the Rising Stars: Next Generation Biobankers program, and co-chair of both the Biobank Awareness Task Force and the Biobanking 101 & 201 workshops.

In addition to her ISBER leadership, Ms. Garcia is an active member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Biobanking Feasibility Study Advisory Group, where she contributes to training initiatives that emphasize operational management, regulatory ethics, and the adoption of harmonized biobanking best practices across Southeast Asia. She has also co-authored more than 24 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters on biobanking operations and regulatory management, underlining her thought leadership in the field.

“We are delighted to welcome Debra to our SAB,” said Ms. Shonali Paul, COO of CloudLIMS. “Her extensive experience leading multi-site biobanking programs and her active role in advancing international biobanking standards make her an invaluable addition to our advisory board. Debra’s expertise will be instrumental in guiding CloudLIMS as we continue to innovate and provide solutions that address the evolving needs of biobanks worldwide.”

About CloudLIMS

CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud SaaS biobanking software with zero upfront cost purpose-built for biobanks. CloudLIMS offers a wide range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, automatic product upgrades, legacy data migration, product configuration, automatic data back-ups twice a day, and secure data access. CloudLIMS’ biobanking software enables biobanks to maintain user access for PHI control, manage samples and metadata, automate and streamline workflows, meet compliance, and follow best practices such as ISO 20387:2018, EU GDPR, HIPAA, 21 CFR Part 11, and ISBER Best Practices. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 Type 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.

