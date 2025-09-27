My Ultimate Hens Partners with 2Day FM for Sydney’s First-Ever “Hen-a-thon”

SYDNEY, NSW, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — My Ultimate Hens has announced a special collaboration with 2Day FM to bring to life the station’s inaugural Hen-a-thon: a challenge to see how many hens parties can be celebrated in a single day. The result? Five exclusive hens packages rolled out back-to-back across Sydney, blending fun, sparkle, and inclusivity in a way only My Ultimate Hens can deliver.

The Hen-a-thon kicks off with a rooftop Brunch & Tarot, followed by Drag Queen Trivia, Pole Dancing Fun, Life Drawing with a twist, and a high-energy finale of Karaoke & Waiter entertainment. Across each stop, 2Day FM hosts will join in to capture the moments, bring their trademark energy, and support the brides and their guests through a whirlwind of laughter and celebration.

This collaboration comes at a time when many couples are navigating wedding planning amid cost-of-living pressures. By designing packages that are logistically seamless, fully inclusive, and built around group experiences, My Ultimate Hens and 2Day FM are making it easier for brides-to-be to enjoy milestone moments without added stress.

“We’re so excited to partner with 2Day FM for this first-of-its-kind celebration,” said a spokesperson for My Ultimate Hens. “Our goal has always been to take the weight off bridal parties and give them memorable, joyful experiences. The Hen-a-thon shows that with the right planning and creativity, you can celebrate big without breaking the bank.”

A 2Day FM representative added:

“Our listeners love being part of something fresh and exciting, and the Hen-a-thon is a perfect way to spread that joy. Partnering with My Ultimate Hens gives us the expertise and sparkle needed to make five hens parties in one day not just possible, but unforgettable.”

Founded in 2011, My Ultimate Hens has delivered over 22,000 curated hens parties across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and the Gold Coast. Known for packages that prioritise inclusivity, fun, and originality, the brand has become the go-to for brides looking to celebrate love in unique and affordable ways.

