Orange County, CA, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Preferred Pest Control reports a significant increase in moisture-dependent pest activity throughout Orange County as fall conditions create ideal breeding environments for silverfish, drain flies, and other humidity-seeking species. The company has documented a 45% rise in moisture-related pest service calls since late August, indicating widespread pest pressure across residential and commercial properties.

The pest control provider identifies several environmental factors contributing to the September surge:

Coastal humidity levels maintaining optimal 65-75% ranges

Moderate fall temperatures extending pest breeding seasons

Increased irrigation usage supporting pest populations

Seasonal property transitions creating undisturbed pest habitats

Communities experiencing the most severe moisture-pest activity include Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Dana Point, San Clemente, and Huntington Beach, where ocean proximity creates consistent humidity that supports diverse moisture-loving pest populations.

“Fall’s arrival doesn’t mean pest season is ending,” states the company’s lead entomologist. “September’s combination of persistent coastal moisture and moderate temperatures actually intensifies activity for moisture-dependent species like silverfish, drain flies, and certain ant species.”

The company reports particular concern for properties with high-moisture areas including:

Bathroom and kitchen facilities with poor ventilation

Basement and crawl spaces with humidity issues

Properties with plumbing leaks or condensation problems

Coastal homes with persistent salt air exposure

Vacation properties with limited air circulation

Preferred Pest Control emphasizes that moisture-loving pests cause extensive property damage, particularly silverfish targeting documents, photographs, clothing, and wallpaper. The company reports increased damage discoveries in properties undergoing seasonal transitions or extended vacancy periods.

“Moisture pests work systematically and often remain undetected until significant damage occurs,” explains the company’s operations manager. “September’s conditions accelerate reproduction cycles, making early intervention crucial for preventing establishment.”

The company has expanded its moisture-pest management services:

Specialized humidity zone treatments

Moisture source identification and elimination

Long-term prevention strategies for high-risk properties

Emergency response for acute moisture-pest discoveries

September Moisture Management Initiative: Preferred Pest Control offers comprehensive moisture-pest assessments and 10% off treatment services for Orange County properties through September 30, 2025. The company emphasizes that addressing moisture sources alongside pest elimination provides lasting protection.

Property owners experiencing unexplained damage to paper goods, textiles, or adhesive materials should contact professionals immediately for moisture-pest evaluation.

For immediate moisture-pest assessment and treatment, Orange County property owners can contact Preferred Pest Control at (714) 486-2637. Additional information and moisture management resources are available at www.preferredpestcontroloc.com.

Preferred Pest Control: Serving Orange County since 2010, Preferred Pest Control provides comprehensive residential and commercial pest management services with specialized expertise in moisture-related pest control throughout Orange County’s coastal and inland communities.https://www.preferredpestcontroloc.com