The JP Emerson Show Announces Strategic Partnership with Texas Hearing Institute to Support Children with Hearing Loss

Posted on 2025-09-27 by in Automotive, Education, Entertainment, Healthcare, Human Resources, Internet & Online, Marketing, Media, Non Profit, Transportation & Logistics // 0 Comments

Austin, TX, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — The JP Emerson Show is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Texas Hearing Institute, a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive care to children with hearing loss from infancy through age 21.

Texas Hearing Institute ensures that no child is ever turned away due to financial hardship. Their multidisciplinary programs span audiology, speech therapy, education through The Melinda Webb School, and family support services—empowering children to be heard, understood, and celebrated. Learn more at .

Children served by the Institute come from over 69 Texas counties, numerous Louisiana parishes, and beyond—underscoring the organization’s vital role in the broader community. Their mission is to identify childhood hearing loss as early as possible and provide families with integrated medical, educational, and support services tailored to each child’s unique needs.

The nationally renowned Texas Hearing Institute, formerly known as The Center for Hearing and Speech, is the most comprehensive resource for pediatric hearing loss in Texas and the only facility in the region that offers health services and spoken language education for children with hearing loss – all under one roof. Children from 69 counties and 4 Louisiana parishes come to Texas Hearing Institute, where children are not turned away if their parents are unable to pay.

The nationally renowned Texas Hearing Institute, formerly known as The Center for Hearing and Speech, is the most comprehensive resource for pediatric hearing loss in Texas and the only facility in the region that offers health services and spoken language education for children with hearing loss – all under one roof. Children from 69 counties and 4 Louisiana parishes come to Texas Hearing Institute, where children are not turned away if their parents are unable to pay.

About Texas Hearing Institute

Founded in Houston, Texas Hearing Institute is a trusted leader in pediatric hearing healthcare. The organization serves children from birth through age 21, offering a continuum of care that includes:

  • Audiology Services: Comprehensive hearing evaluations, hearing aid fittings, and cochlear implant support
  • Speech Therapy: Individualized therapy to help children develop clear communication skills
  • The Melinda Webb School: A specialized educational environment for children who are deaf or hard of hearing
  • Family Support Services: Guidance, resources, and emotional support for families navigating hearing loss

Texas Hearing Institute is committed to ensuring that every child—regardless of financial circumstance—has access to the tools and care needed to thrive.

The JP Emerson Show is partnering with The Texas Hearing Institute, a remarkable organization that provides life-changing care to children with hearing loss from infancy through age 21.

The JP Emerson Show is partnering with The Texas Hearing Institute, a remarkable organization that provides life-changing care to children with hearing loss from infancy through age 21.

About The JP Emerson Show

The JP Emerson Show is a nationally recognized automotive podcast and media platform that celebrates the stories behind the cars and the people who drive them. Known for its engaging interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and deep connections within the automotive and racing communities, the show has built a loyal following across the country.

Hosted by JP Emerson, the show features industry legends, grassroots enthusiasts, and everyday heroes—highlighting the passion, innovation, and culture that fuel the automotive world. With a commitment to storytelling and community impact, The JP Emerson Show continues to bridge the gap between entertainment and advocacy.

Learn more at .

Contact Information

Texas Hearing Institute Chelsea Wade Donor Engagement Officer (713) 520-8257 Direct | (713) 523-3633 Main 3100 Shenandoah St., Houston, TX 77021 ✉️ cwade@texashearing.org

The JP Emerson Show: JP Emerson, Host

Liv Harper: PR, Marketing & Charitable Lead, The JP Emerson Show

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution