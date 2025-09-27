The JP Emerson Show Announces Strategic Partnership with Texas Hearing Institute to Support Children with Hearing Loss

Austin, TX, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — The JP Emerson Show is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Texas Hearing Institute, a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive care to children with hearing loss from infancy through age 21.

Texas Hearing Institute ensures that no child is ever turned away due to financial hardship. Their multidisciplinary programs span audiology, speech therapy, education through The Melinda Webb School, and family support services—empowering children to be heard, understood, and celebrated. Learn more at www.texashearing.org .

Children served by the Institute come from over 69 Texas counties, numerous Louisiana parishes, and beyond—underscoring the organization’s vital role in the broader community. Their mission is to identify childhood hearing loss as early as possible and provide families with integrated medical, educational, and support services tailored to each child’s unique needs.

About Texas Hearing Institute

Founded in Houston, Texas Hearing Institute is a trusted leader in pediatric hearing healthcare. The organization serves children from birth through age 21, offering a continuum of care that includes:

Audiology Services : Comprehensive hearing evaluations, hearing aid fittings, and cochlear implant support

: Comprehensive hearing evaluations, hearing aid fittings, and cochlear implant support Speech Therapy : Individualized therapy to help children develop clear communication skills

: Individualized therapy to help children develop clear communication skills The Melinda Webb School : A specialized educational environment for children who are deaf or hard of hearing

: A specialized educational environment for children who are deaf or hard of hearing Family Support Services: Guidance, resources, and emotional support for families navigating hearing loss

Texas Hearing Institute is committed to ensuring that every child—regardless of financial circumstance—has access to the tools and care needed to thrive.

About The JP Emerson Show

The JP Emerson Show is a nationally recognized automotive podcast and media platform that celebrates the stories behind the cars and the people who drive them. Known for its engaging interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and deep connections within the automotive and racing communities, the show has built a loyal following across the country.

Hosted by JP Emerson, the show features industry legends, grassroots enthusiasts, and everyday heroes—highlighting the passion, innovation, and culture that fuel the automotive world. With a commitment to storytelling and community impact, The JP Emerson Show continues to bridge the gap between entertainment and advocacy.

Learn more at www.jpemerson.com .

Texas Hearing Institute Chelsea Wade Donor Engagement Officer (713) 520-8257 Direct | (713) 523-3633 Main 3100 Shenandoah St., Houston, TX 77021 www.texashearing.org ✉️ cwade@texashearing.org

The JP Emerson Show: JP Emerson, Host www.jpemerson.com

Liv Harper: PR, Marketing & Charitable Lead, The JP Emerson Show