NOVA Patient Care Expands Urgent and Primary Care Access in Northern Virginia as Part of Privia Health Network

Arlington, VA, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — NOVA Patient Care, a physician-led medical group dedicated to accessible urgent and primary care, today announced expanded access to walk-in and same-day services across Northern Virginia. As part of its collaboration with Privia Health (Nasdaq: PRVA), Nova Patient Care is strengthening its ability to serve patients searching for trusted urgent care, especially in high-demand areas like Alexandria and Arlington.

With locations in Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Haymarket, Kingstowne, Old Town, Richmond Highway, and Woodbridge, Nova Patient Care offers one of the most comprehensive networks of urgent care in Northern Virginia. Patients looking for urgent care Alexandria or urgent care Arlington now have convenient access to same-day treatment for illnesses, injuries, and preventive health needs, backed by coordinated care through the Privia Health Network.

“Northern Virginia is one of the fastest-growing and most diverse regions in the country, and our patients deserve timely, reliable, and compassionate care,” said Sohaib Rashid, CEO of Nova Patient Care. “By expanding our presence and integrating closely with the Privia Health Network, we’re ensuring that families, professionals, and seniors across the region have convenient access to care they can trust.”

Through this expansion, patients benefit from:

Same-Day Appointments and Walk-In Access for urgent needs such as flu, minor injuries, and infections.

Integrated Primary Care Services to support prevention and chronic condition management.

Virtual Care Options for convenient follow-up and after-hours access.

Privia Health Network Programs that emphasize value-based care, improving outcomes while reducing unnecessary costs.

This announcement underscores Nova Patient Care’s mission of being Virginia’s most trusted urgent and primary care provider, with a focus on community access, technology, and physician-led care delivery.

About NOVA Patient Care

Nova Patient Care is a physician-led medical group providing urgent and primary care across Northern Virginia. With multiple locations, including urgent care in Arlington and Alexandria, Nova Patient Care delivers same-day access, walk-in convenience, and patient-centered care for families and professionals. Learn more at www.novapatientcare.com.

About Privia Health

Privia Health (Nasdaq: PRVA) partners with physician practices, health plans, and health systems to optimize performance, improve patient experience, and deliver high-value care. Through its technology platform and national physician network, Privia empowers providers to succeed in both fee-for-service and value-based care arrangements. Learn more at www.priviahealth.com.

