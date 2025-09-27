ABGA, ME, and ICC Co-Host InnoBlock 2025: Joining Forces to Chart a New Chapter for the Industry

4 Days to Go—InnoBlock 2025 Kicks Off Soon!

Singapore, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Web3 technology is penetrating the global digital economy at unprecedented speed, ushering industries into a new era of deep restructuring and cross-sector convergence. In 2025, blockchain continues to expand its application frontiers, while stablecoins, crypto-equities, AI, DeFi, and RWA interweave to create fertile ground for innovation.

Powered by title sponsors HolmesAI, TruStable, Bitrise Capital, and Nano Labs, and co-hosted by ABGA, ME, and ICC, InnoBlock 2025 will take place on September 30 at the National Gallery Singapore. The conference aims to create an immersive yet open environment where ideas and practice collide, fostering high-quality communication and collaboration between Chinese-speaking builders and the global Web3 community.

This year’s theme, “From Tokens to Mainstream,” has been fully upgraded, covering both the core and cutting-edge areas of Web3. Key topics include Stablecoins, DAT, AI, RWA, DeFi, Gaming, and DePIN. From macro trends to real-world applications, participants will gain a 360-degree view of trillion-dollar market opportunities and challenges, and witness the accelerating integration of traditional finance and Web3. Thousands of industry professionals have already registered, making InnoBlock 2025 the largest and most anticipated side event during TOKEN2049.

Global founders, technologists, and investors will gather to share insights and forward-looking perspectives, providing both strategic guidance and a roadmap for industry development. Below is the detailed Speaker List:

The conference features two stages — the Main Stage and the Fireside Stage — with 7 keynote speeches, 13 panel discussions, and 1 fireside chat designed to spark cross-disciplinary exchange and collaboration.

– Main Stage

10:30–11:15 Panel 1 — Web3 Gaming at a Crossroads: What’s Next for Web3 Games?

11:15–11:30 Keynote 1 — HolmesAI — The Closest AI Agent to the Real You

11:30–12:15 Panel 2 — Stablecoins at Scale: Redefining Money in the Digital Economy

14:00–14:15 Keynote 2 — Asia’s Stablecoin Orchestration Layer — Kaia’s Stablecoin Strategy to Connect Asia

14:15–14:30 Keynote 3 — Anti-Inflation Money: Yield-Bearing Stablecoins for Inclusive Finance, Wealth Growth, and Preservation

14:30–14:45 Keynote 4 — The Real Global Capital Market

14:45–15:30 Panel 3 — Bridging the Gap: Unlocking the Potential of Real-World Assets on Blockchain

15:30–16:00 Fireside Chat — BNB Treasury: Building the Digital Asset Strategy for the Web3 Ecosystem

16:00–16:15 Keynote 5 — Stock Tokenization and Use Case

16:15–16:30 Keynote 6 — The New Era of AI and Digital Assets

16:30–16:45 Keynote 7 — Acceleration for Innovation: ICC’s Role in Shaping the Future of Blockchain and Beyond

16:45–17:30 Panel 4 — AI at the Core: Redefining Innovation, Infrastructure, and Intelligence in Web3

17:30–18:15 Panel 5 — From Tokens to Stocks: The Role of Digital Asset Treasuries in the Evolution of Publicly Listed Crypto Firms

– Fireside Stage

10:30–11:15 Panel 1 — DeFi in 2025: What’s Next for Innovation in Decentralized Finance?

11:15–12:00 Panel 2 — CeDeFi 2.0: Bridging the Trust Gap Between Centralized and Decentralized Finance

12:00–12:45 Panel 3 — Beyond Funding: How Investors and Incubators Shape the Next Wave of Web3 Innovation

14:00–14:45 Panel 4 — From Transactions to Treasury: The Convergence of Crypto Payments and Digital Asset Management

14:45–15:30 Panel 5 — Bridging Web2 and Web3: What It Takes for Mass Adoption of Blockchain Games

15:30–16:15 Panel 6 — From Tokens to Shares: The Convergence of Digital Assets and Traditional Equities

16:15–17:00 Panel 7 — The Liquidity Unlock: How RWA Tokenization Is Reshaping Capital Markets

17:00–17:45 Panel 8 — Scaling the Physical Layer: Infrastructure Challenges for DePIN Builders

Since its official announcement, the conference has garnered wide attention across the industry and received strong support from numerous partners. HolmesAI, TruStable, Bitrise Capital, and Nano Labs serve as the Title Sponsors, while Sei, Planet Hares, SavannaSurvival, Loop Finance, Google Cloud, and CloudMile are the Golden Sponsors. The Silver Sponsors include BS KOL Club, Sieger, The9bit, SOLULU, BTSE Enterprise Solutions, MetaArena, Nika Labs, XPIN Network, and SeekD. The participation of multiple media partners and ecosystem partners has also provided solid backing for the successful hosting of the event.

ABGA, ME, and ICC warmly invite industry peers, creators, and investors to participate in InnoBlock 2025 — not just a conference, but an immersive celebration of the future. September 30, National Gallery Singapore — join us to witness the next chapter of Web3.