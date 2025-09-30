Gelatin Substitutes Market 2030: The Sweet Science of Gelling Agents

The global gelatin substitutes market was valued at USD 349.60 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 609.57 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. Key factors fueling this growth include a rising number of consumers adopting vegan and vegetarian lifestyles, as well as increasing utilization of gelatin substitutes across diverse industries such as cosmetics, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the gelatin substitutes market. Production slowed down due to lockdowns and trade restrictions imposed worldwide, resulting in shortages of raw materials and disruptions across supply chains. Despite these challenges, demand for nutraceuticals, functional foods, and dietary supplements—including capsules, gummies, soft gels, and tablets—grew during the pandemic, driven by heightened health awareness and a focus on immunity-boosting products. Additionally, consumers stockpiled healthier essential foods like baked goods and snack bars, further increasing the demand for gelatin substitute ingredients in the food and beverage sector.

Gelatin substitutes are increasingly incorporated in a variety of food products such as marshmallows, jellies, jams, cakes, custards, glazes, gummy bears, fruit syrups, flan, icing, and baking dough. Among these substitutes, powder agar is widely used in commercial food production, whereas strip agar is traditionally favored in home cooking. The expanding application of these substitutes in food and beverage products is anticipated to positively influence market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Europe accounted for an 18.5% revenue share in 2022.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The agar-agar segment dominated the market by product type, capturing over 39% of the revenue share in 2022.

The stabilizer segment, by function, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The food and beverage sector led the market by application, holding over 27.5% of global revenue in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size in 2022: USD 349.60 Billion

Projected Market Size by 2030: USD 609.57 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 7.2%

Europe: Largest regional market in 2022

Key Companies & Market Dynamics:

The gelatin substitutes market is highly competitive, featuring numerous large and small manufacturers. Key players focus on expanding their geographic reach, enhancing product penetration, and investing in research and development to explore new applications for gelatin substitutes across industries. With consumers increasingly purchasing gelatin substitutes through direct-to-consumer (B2C) channels, manufacturers are developing online platforms to supply consistent bulk quantities to home chefs and domestic users.

Market leaders are also concentrating on launching new products and pursuing strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, joint ventures, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For example, in October 2021, Cargill, Incorporated introduced a new kappa carrageenan product called Satiagel VPC614. This sustainably sourced product targets solid formulations and high-gelling applications specifically in the personal care and cosmetics sectors.

Prominent companies in the gelatin substitutes market include:

GELITA AG

Cargill, Incorporated

B&V srl

AGARMEX, S.A. DE C.V.

Java Biocolloid

NOW Foods

Great American Spice Company

Special Ingredients Ltd.

Brova Limited

AF Suter

Niblack Foods, Inc.

Conclusion:

The global gelatin substitutes market is set for strong growth through 2030, propelled by rising consumer demand for plant-based alternatives and their expanding use across food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. Although COVID-19 caused temporary supply disruptions, increasing health consciousness and the popularity of nutraceutical products helped sustain demand. Technological advancements, expanding product applications, and strategic initiatives by key players will continue to drive innovation and market penetration. Overall, the gelatin substitutes market is positioned for significant expansion fueled by evolving consumer preferences and industry diversification.