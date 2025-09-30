Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Expands with Automation

In 2024, the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market was valued at USD 6,498.7 million, and it is expected to grow to USD 10,047.4 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the period from 2025 to 2030. Rising awareness of global health issues alongside increases in chronic diseases is boosting pharmaceutical production, which in turn increases demand for efficient, regulatory-compliant packaging machinery. Major trends include enforcement of stringent quality standards, tamper-evident and serialization packaging, and demand for equipment that supports both safety and scalability.

Key Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific was the leading region in 2024, contributing approximately 40.2% of the market share.

The United States held a significant share of the market in 2024.

Regarding machine types, filling machines were the top revenue generators in 2024, accounting for about 35.6% of global revenue.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6,498.7 million.

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10,047.4 million.

CAGR (2025-2030): 7.6%.

Asia Pacific remains the largest regional market in 2024.

Supportive forces include increasing demand for diverse pharmaceutical product forms (due to aging populations, healthcare needs, and medical research advances), along with regulatory demands (from agencies like FDA/EMA) pushing for equipment that ensures safety, serialization, and product integrity. Challenges include compliance costs, stringent regulations, volatile raw material prices, and competitive pressure—especially for smaller firms.

Opportunities lie in integrating smart packaging technologies (e.g. sensors, RFID), enhancing traceability, embracing personalized medicine needs, and shifting toward sustainable, eco-friendly packaging materials and processes to meet environmental goals.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The market is characterized by medium growth stage with an accelerating pace. Innovation is strong, particularly around automation, robotics, and smart features in packaging lines. M&A and collaborations are widely used by major firms to enhance geographical reach and product breadth. Regulatory oversight is another defining characteristic—compliance with global, regional, and local standards is non-negotiable, influencing both product design and manufacturing practices.

Machine-type insight shows filling machines leading the global revenue share with 35.6% in 2024. Other machine categories such as wrapping, cartoning, form fill & seal, labelling, palletizing, cleaning etc., also contribute but less dominantly. In regional terms, Asia Pacific’s dominance is clear with 40.2% share; North America, Europe, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa follow with smaller but growing shares. Within Asia Pacific, China held about 11.9%, while India also held 8.8% of the Asia Pacific market in 2024.

Key Companies List

Some of the prominent entities operating in this sector include:

Robert Bosch

Romaco Holding

Marchesini Group

Korber AG

M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

Uhlmann Group

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies

Bausch + Ströbel

Coesia

Vanguard Pharmaceuticals Equipment

MULTIVAC Group

OPTIMA Packaging Group

ACG Worldwide

Brevetti CEA S.P.A

Additional insights into leading companies:

IMA Group specializes in automatic machines across filling, sealing, labelling, cartoning, etc., with operations in about 80 countries.

Uhlmann Group focuses on high-tech solutions for blistering, bottling, cartoning, combining consulting, project implementation, and ongoing support across multiple international locations.

Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Inc. delivers packaging and processing equipment globally, serving pharmaceutical firms as well as food, cosmetics, chemicals.

Bonfiglioli Engineering (part of TASI Group) is known for non-invasive leak-testing inspection machines covering many packaging formats (sachets, bottles, vials etc.), with installations in over 75 countries and a strong R&D investment.

Conclusion

The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is poised for steady and robust growth through 2030, driven by increased pharmaceutical production, regulatory pressures, and a shift toward safety, traceability, and sustainability. Filling machines will continue to dominate revenue, especially in regions like Asia Pacific, which already account for the largest share globally. Key players who innovate in smart packaging, address regulatory demands, and expand geographically stand to benefit most. Challenges such as cost pressures, raw material volatility, and compliance burdens will require careful strategic planning by companies, particularly smaller ones, to remain competitive.

