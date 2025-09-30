Miller & Miller’s Oct. 9 & 11 Auctions will Feature Canadian Folk Art, Canadiana, Decoys, Furniture, Pottery, Stoneware

New Hamburg, ON, 2025-10-01 — /EPR Network/ — Original paintings by acclaimed Canadian folk artists Maud Lewis, Ted Harrison, Joe Norris and Everett Lewis, and marvelous examples of Canadiana, Canadiana furniture, decoys, art, pottery and stoneware will come up for bid across three sessions on non-consecutive days (October 9th and 11th) by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.

The Post-War Canadian Folk Art auction on Thursday, October 9th, starting at 6pm Eastern time, will feature 90 lots of folk art. The Canadiana session on Saturday, October 11th, at 9am Eastern time, will contain 361 lots, highlighted by the Louise and late Robert Levesque collection. The 6pm session that evening, with 34 lots, will showcase the David and Karen Jacobi Collection.

“Our folk art sale on Thursday evening, October 9th, features paintings by notable Canadian artists from 1950 to the present,” said Ben Lennox of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd . “Works have been curated to include artists from Quebec, Ontario and the Maritime Regions. We have four fresh-to-the-market works by Maud Lewis, including Bear River, one of her masterpieces.”

Several exceptional Everett Lewis works are included – many offered by original owners. The quirky, talented Joe Sleep is well-represented, including two large works on paper. Magnificent land, sea, and waterscapes by Canadian master Joe Norris are featured, including Summer Cove, Flowers in Bloom, shown in Bernard Riordon’s Joe Norris: Painted Visions of Nova Scotia.

Also included are two rare works by Cyril Hirtle. In addition, there are a number of excellent maritime carvings, including multi-figure carvings by the elusive Charlie Tanner, plus rooster carvings by the legendary Collins Eisenhauer. From Ontario, the lineup is colorful, featuring four fine works by Barbara Clark-Fleming and works by Ewald Rentz, alongside other notable artists.

Quebec folk art is particularly well-represented in this sale, with several Richard family works, a collection of oversized works and dioramas by Yvon Cote, carvings by the inimitable Edmond Chatigny, and others. Many of the works featured in this sale come from single-owner estates and long-standing collections. Collectors, mark your calendars. October 9th is not to be missed.

“Our annual Fall Canadiana auction starting 9am Saturday October 11th is sure to turn heads,” Mr. Lennox remarked, adding, “As Canadiana encompasses a wide variety of genres, we have highlights across many collecting categories. Original paint / original surface furniture is a major focus, with superb pieces that were long housed in old collections from Quebec and Ontario.”

Featured is an incredible offering of six Quebec armoires and a monumental York County corner cupboard (lot 193) that was prominently featured in Howard Pain’s book. Duck decoys from noted Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes carvers will come up for bid. The category is highlighted by three pairs of mergansers, as well as striking examples by master carver Wayne Shaddock.

Trade signs remain a hot commodity, and the well documented Stalter’s Music Store Beaver (lot 205) is just one of a great selection. Historical folk art can be found via three pre-confederation samplers from Toronto U.C and Kingston, and if nautical folk art speaks to you, an 1859 watercolor by famed folk artist Captain Alexander McNeilledge (Lot 192) checks all the boxes.

A small but mighty offering of fabulous clocks by Twiss (Lot 235), Bellerose (Lot 236) and Jalbert (Lot 237) are ones to build a collection around. Canadian art is well represented with artists such as Arthur Lismer, Tom Roberts, Doris McCarthy, Homer Watson and Harold Town.

“From West Coast Native art to East Coast folk art and everything in between – canoe cups, crooked knives, shelves, stools, chairs, portrait paintings and many more – there truly is something for discerning collectors across many categories,” Mr. Lennox said, “curated from across Canada, and featuring a number of prominent collections that were built over decades.”

The October 11th Canadian Historical Pottery auction is “a sale that will surely create waves in the Canadian pottery collecting community,” Mr. Lennox observed. “Miller & Miller has the great fortune of selling directly from the descendants of Jacobi Pottery from Waterloo County, Ontario, and while there are many amazing Jacobi pieces in this sale, one is a true standout.”

It’s a monumental three-piece plant stand, nearly 30 inches tall, boasting a spectacular glaze with heavy green and brown mottling over a peach color base. The three pieces consist of a column base, large saucer, and a planter, all in near mint condition. The sale also features a number of Jacobi pitchers in a distinct and striking glaze, with dark green mottling over a deep peach base.

Finally, there are miniatures. While clearly made as giveaway souvenirs, some may also have served as salesman’s samples, particularly two perfect little spittoons eager to find new homes.

The October 9th sale and the October 11th morning sale are online-only auctions. There will be no in-person event to attend, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast to watch the lots close in real time. Live bidding begins at 6pm EST on October 9th and at 9am EST on October 11th.

The October 11th evening sale is an online-only auction with no live webcast portion. Lots will close in sequential order beginning at 6pm Eastern Time.

Here is a link to the October 9th auction on the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-HMZY22/post-war-canadian-folk-art

Here is a link to the October 11th morning auction on the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-HV4M1I/canadiana-featuring-the-louise-late-robert-levesque-collection

Here is a link to the October 11th evening auction on the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-I7BZSY/canadian-historical-pottery

Internet bidding is also available on LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids are also accepted.

