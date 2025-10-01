Healthcare Digital Signage Market 2030: Navigating the Digital Revolution

The global healthcare digital signage market was valued at USD 5.82 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.21 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is largely attributed to the continued expansion of the global healthcare industry.

According to a study by Deloitte, healthcare investment transactions between the United States and international markets peaked in 2018, totaling 196 deals with a combined value of USD 26.1 billion. As healthcare facilities evolve, the demand for advanced communication tools to enhance patient education, experience, and information dissemination is increasing. Digital signage has emerged as a dynamic and effective platform to meet these needs by delivering real-time, engaging, and targeted content within healthcare environments.

As the healthcare sector grows, there is a heightened need for seamless communication between providers and patients. Digital signage offers solutions such as displaying critical announcements, directions, wait times, and other essential updates—streamlining communication and minimizing confusion for patients. It also helps create a more engaging environment by delivering personalized messages, educational material, and entertainment content, thereby improving patient satisfaction and reducing the perceived duration of waiting times.

Another advantage of digital signage is its role in managing physical space within healthcare settings. By providing real-time updates and clear directions, it reduces reliance on paper signs and verbal instructions. This efficiency helps alleviate hallway congestion, enabling patients, staff, and visitors to access information without the need to crowd around information desks or waiting areas. These operational improvements are driving the adoption of digital signage across hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Order a free sample PDF of the Healthcare Digital Signage Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America held the largest revenue share in 2022, accounting for 34.3% of the global market.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness the highest growth, with a CAGR of 14.3% between 2023 and 2030.

By component, the hardware segment led the market with a 44.7% share in 2022.

By display type, the LCD segment was dominant, holding a 44.3% revenue share in 2022.

By type, video-walls were the leading segment, with a 23.7% share in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast Overview:

2022 Market Size : USD 5.82 Billion

: USD 5.82 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 15.21 Billion

: USD 15.21 Billion CAGR (2023–2030) : 13.6%

: 13.6% Top Region (2022) : North America

: North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The healthcare digital signage market is moderately fragmented, with intense competition among both large and smaller players offering a mix of software and services to global markets. As competition increases, market participants are investing in product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their offerings and retain competitiveness.

In August 2023, LG Business Solutions launched a new product series called “Patient Engagement Boards.” These LCD displays are designed to communicate vital information in patient care areas, improving the experience for both patients and medical staff. LG also sees opportunities for these boards in long-term care environments. The lineup includes 32-inch FHD and 43-inch UHD models, both UL-listed for healthcare applications and featuring Power over Ethernet (PoE) functionality. These displays operate on LG webOS.

Key Companies in the Healthcare Digital Signage Market:

Panasonic

LG Electronics

Philips

Samsung Electronics

Sony

Sharp Electronics

Daktronics

Elo Touch Solutions

Cisco Systems

Keywest Technology

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The healthcare digital signage market is on a rapid growth trajectory, driven by the expanding global healthcare sector and the increasing need for effective communication tools within healthcare facilities. Digital signage improves patient engagement, streamlines communication, enhances navigation, and reduces operational inefficiencies like hallway congestion. With a robust CAGR of 13.6% projected through 2030, and notable contributions from North America and the rapidly growing Asia Pacific region, the market is poised for substantial development. Technological advancements and strategic product launches—such as LG’s Patient Engagement Boards—are likely to further accelerate adoption. In this evolving landscape, companies that focus on innovation and integrated solutions will be best positioned to lead the market forward.