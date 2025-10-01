Hepatitis Diagnostic Tests Market 2030: Innovations in Point-of-Care Testing

The global hepatitis diagnostic tests market was valued at USD 3.82 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. Hepatitis is a medical condition characterized by pain and inflammation of the liver, and it can manifest as either an acute or chronic condition, depending on the patient’s health profile.

Clinical data highlights a significant mortality rate associated with hepatitis. Globally, approximately 300 to 350 million individuals are carriers of Hepatitis B and C viruses, many of whom remain asymptomatic for decades. This underlines the importance of diagnostic testing to identify, monitor, and manage these infections effectively.

The increasing introduction of molecular diagnostics and growing awareness about hepatitis are key factors boosting the demand for diagnostic tests during the forecast period. Rising incidence rates of Hepatitis B and C—particularly in both adult and pediatric populations—have led to an increased demand for early detection and monitoring tools. For example, in 2023, there were more than three million estimated cases of chronic Hepatitis C among adolescents and children worldwide. This growing burden necessitates widespread testing and timely treatment.

To address these challenges, global health authorities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) continue to lead awareness campaigns, aimed at educating the public on the nature of hepatitis infections, prevention strategies, and the importance of early diagnosis. These efforts are expected to further fuel the adoption of hepatitis diagnostic solutions across various healthcare settings.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America dominated the hepatitis diagnostic tests market in 2023, accounting for a 42.7% revenue share.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

By end use, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories held the largest market share at 65.9% in 2023.

By technology, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment led the market with a 59.7% share in 2023.

By test type, blood tests were the most widely used, capturing 52.1% of the market in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size : USD 3.82 Billion

: USD 3.82 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 5.90 Billion

: USD 5.90 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 6.5%

: 6.5% Leading Region : North America (2023)

: North America (2023) Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Hepatitis Diagnostic Test Companies & Market Insights:

Major players in the hepatitis diagnostic test market are actively engaging in strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships with regional players, and portfolio expansion to strengthen their market position and stay competitive.

Abbott Laboratories is a leading global healthcare company offering diagnostic solutions for hepatitis B and C, among other medical conditions.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. provides innovative diagnostic tools for both serological and molecular testing. Its BioPlex 2200 System offers multiplex testing capabilities that include hepatitis diagnostics.

Other key companies include BioMerieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens Healthineers, Diasorin S.p.A, Qiagen, Sysmex Corporation, VWR International, LLC, and Hologic Inc.

Conclusion:

The hepatitis diagnostic tests market is experiencing consistent growth, driven by the increasing global prevalence of Hepatitis B and C, especially among asymptomatic carriers. The rise in pediatric cases, the expansion of molecular diagnostic tools, and ongoing public health initiatives are contributing to a greater focus on early screening and accurate detection. With a projected CAGR of 6.5% through 2030, the market is poised for steady expansion. North America remains the leading region in terms of market share, while Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region. Companies that continue to innovate and collaborate on a global scale will be best positioned to lead in this evolving healthcare landscape.