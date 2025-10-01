Photoresist Market Expands with Growing Semiconductor Fabrication Demand

In 2024, the global photoresist market was valued at USD 4.96 billion and is projected to grow to USD 6.70 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.24 percent from 2025 to 2030. Rising demand for advanced display technologies—such as OLED and LCD panels—is fueling the need for photoresists in flat-panel production. The Asia Pacific region led the global industry in 2024, holding a 45.74 percent revenue share. The U.S. market is strongly influenced by growth in defense-grade and AI-integrated semiconductor development.

Key Trends & Insights

The anti-reflective coatings segment (by ancillary type) led in 2024 with 44.82 percent share. Its prominence is tied to multi-patterning lithography deployment in sub-7 nm processes. These coatings help mitigate reflectivity challenges in deep ultraviolet (DUV) and EUV patterning steps.

Among ancillary types, the removers segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.92 percent through 2030. The push toward eco-friendly manufacturing has increased interest in low-toxicity and high-selectivity photoresist removal solutions. Foundries are seeking new generation removers that reduce defects without damaging substrates.

In product terms, ARF immersion held the dominant share (44.0 percent in 2024). Its role continues to be significant in advanced logic and memory devices. Despite the emergence of EUV, ARF immersion remains a staple for high-volume manufacturing aligned with existing lithography tools.

The ARF dry segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.44 percent during the forecast period, reflecting sustained demand from mature-node foundry services (for example, in automotive electronics, power ICs, sensors). Its cost-effectiveness and stability support its adoption in legacy node fabrication.

In applications, semiconductors and ICs dominated in 2024 with 42.33 percent share. The surge in AI, high-performance computing, and leading-edge semiconductor investments is driving demand for specialized photoresists with nanometer-scale precision.

The LCD/display segment is also projected to grow robustly (CAGR of 4.88 percent). Panel production rebound, rising demand for high-refresh rate displays, and capacity additions in Southeast Asia and China are accelerating use of advanced photoresist materials.

Regionally, North America’s photoresist demand is being fueled by efforts to reshore semiconductor production, especially under government initiatives like the CHIPS Act. Asia Pacific remains the center of demand due to the concentration of wafer fabs and display panel manufacturers in South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency intensifies local demand and investment in domestic supply chains. Europe, supported by initiatives like the EU Chips Act, is also promoting semiconductor sovereignty, pushing investment in both advanced and mature node fabs.

Market Size & Forecast

The global photoresist market is expected to grow from USD 4.96 billion in 2024 to USD 6.70 billion in 2030, representing a CAGR of 5.24 percent over 2025–2030.

In 2024, Asia Pacific commanded the largest revenue share of 45.74 percent.

ARF immersion held a 44.0 percent product share, while anti-reflective coatings led ancillary types at 44.82 percent.

In 2024, the semiconductors & ICs application segment contributed 42.33 percent of the market.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The photoresist market is characterized by relatively high concentration, with leading firms shaping technological trajectories and competitive dynamics. Major players include DuPont, Lam Research, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, JSR Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Advanced Technology, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Allresist GmbH, and MicroChemicals GmbH. These firms dominate in terms of scale, innovation, and influence in the market.

Their strategies often revolve around capacity expansions, innovation in resist chemistry, collaborative partnerships with fabs, and geographic expansion to serve emerging semiconductor hubs. Because of the specialized nature of photoresist development and manufacturing, these key firms remain critical drivers of market evolution.

Key Companies List

DuPont

Lam Research

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

JSR Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Advanced Technology

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Allresist GmbH

MicroChemicals GmbH

Conclusion

The global photoresist market is on a steady growth path, bolstered by trends in advanced displays and increasing semiconductor complexity. Asia Pacific continues to dominate demand, while growth in North America and Europe is being accelerated by national strategies to rebuild semiconductor ecosystems. Technical innovation—particularly for EUV and high-resolution resist chemistries—and stricter environmental constraints represent both opportunity and challenge. With key players tightly controlling market direction, success depends on R&D strength, supply chain localization, and adaptation to evolving regulatory and manufacturing demands.

