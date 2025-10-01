Humira Market 2030: Key Players Driving Market Transformation

The global Humira market was valued at USD 10.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to decline to USD 4.11 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of -11.29% from 2025 to 2030. This decline is primarily driven by the increasing availability of biosimilars following the expiration of Humira’s patent protection.

Although the global burden of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and Crohn’s disease remains high, the market environment is becoming increasingly competitive due to the entry of lower-cost alternatives. Despite ongoing investments in research and development, geographic expansion, and strategic collaborations by pharmaceutical companies, pricing pressures and a shift in patient preferences toward newer biologics continue to impact Humira’s market performance.

The proliferation of biosimilars is significantly reshaping the Humira landscape by improving affordability and accessibility. In 2024, the U.S. FDA approved multiple biosimilars including Amjevita, Hyrimoz, and Yuflyma, intensifying pricing competition and enhancing patient access. This increased adoption of biosimilars among healthcare providers and payers is expanding the use of adalimumab in autoimmune disease treatment. In response, AbbVie has introduced differentiated offerings such as citrate-free formulations to retain market share. While price erosion is affecting market value, broader biosimilar adoption is supporting overall market volume.

Autoimmune diseases remain a key structural growth driver. A 2023 study by The Lancet involving 22 million participants estimated that 1 in 10 people globally is affected by an autoimmune disorder. The increase is driven by a combination of genetic, environmental, and healthcare access factors. Higher prevalence is noted in North America and Northern Europe, where diagnostic capabilities and disease awareness are more advanced. However, Asia, Africa, and Australia are seeing sharp increases in autoimmune disease incidence due to industrialization and lifestyle shifts, thereby expanding the potential treatment pool.

Order a free sample PDF of the Humira Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

In particular, the growing incidence of Crohn’s disease is contributing to sustained demand for adalimumab-based therapies like Humira. Data from Minnesota shows that 19% of Crohn’s patients experience complications within 90 days of diagnosis, and 50% develop intestinal complications within 20 years. The disease most commonly affects the ileum, ileocolonic region, or colon, and these patterns generally remain stable over time. Given its chronic and progressive nature, Crohn’s disease often requires long-term treatment, further supporting consistent demand for biologics like Humira. While incidence remains highest among Northern Europeans and individuals of Jewish descent, rising rates in developing regions are creating new opportunities for adalimumab therapies.

Despite the declining revenue outlook due to biosimilar competition and loss of exclusivity, the fundamental drivers of market volume remain intact. The global rise in autoimmune conditions, broader adoption of biosimilars, and increasing Crohn’s disease prevalence are sustaining demand for adalimumab. Additionally, biosimilars are expanding access in price-sensitive markets, making biologics more accessible to previously underserved patient populations. As a result, although market value is declining, adalimumab utilization remains stable due to volume growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America dominated the Humira market in 2024, accounting for 85.7% of global revenue.

The United States was the largest contributor within North America.

By product type, branded Humira accounted for 87.0% of the global market share in 2024.

By application, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) represented 20.5% of market share in 2024.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies led with a 41.0% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 10.34 Billion

USD 10.34 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.11 Billion

USD 4.11 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): -11.29%

-11.29% Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Key Company Insights:

The Humira market is undergoing a significant transformation following the expiration of key patents. In 2024, competitive pressures have intensified as a wave of biosimilars entered the market with regulatory approvals across major regions. This shift is not only lowering treatment costs but also improving access for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Biosimilar manufacturers are deploying advanced strategies—such as high-concentration, citrate-free formulations, and interchangeable approvals—to differentiate their offerings. Many are also forming strategic partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical firms to leverage their global supply chains, manufacturing capabilities, and commercial infrastructures. These developments are driving a more competitive and accessible global biologics market.

Leading Companies in the Humira Market:

Alvotech

Amgen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CELLTRION INC.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Samsung Bioepis

Sandoz Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The global Humira market is experiencing a marked contraction in value, driven by patent expirations and the rapid adoption of biosimilars. Despite this decline, the demand for adalimumab remains supported by the rising global burden of autoimmune diseases, broader patient access facilitated by biosimilars, and the chronic nature of conditions like Crohn’s disease. The increasing availability of cost-effective alternatives is reshaping the competitive landscape, expanding treatment access while simultaneously reducing Humira’s market share. Although the market’s revenue trajectory is negative, underlying volume remains resilient, supported by key demographic and epidemiological trends.