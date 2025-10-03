Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical Offers $99 Drain Cleaning in North Hollywood, CA

North Hollywood, CA, United States, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Homeowners and businesses in North Hollywood can now take advantage of a limited-time $99 drain cleaning offer from Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical. As a trusted plumber in North Hollywood, the company continues to provide reliable, fast, and affordable plumbing solutions for all residential and commercial needs.

Clogged drains can cause serious plumbing problems, including backups, slow drainage, and unpleasant odors. With this special offer, Mike Diamond’s experienced technicians will quickly and effectively clear your drains, ensuring your plumbing system runs smoothly without delays or damage.

“Our $99 drain cleaning special is designed to help customers maintain their plumbing systems without breaking the bank,” said a spokesperson for Mike Diamond Plumbing. “As a leading plumber in North Hollywood, we pride ourselves on delivering professional, prompt, and high-quality service.”

Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical has built a strong reputation across Southern California for dependable service and expert workmanship. In addition to drain cleaning, the company provides a full range of services including water heater repair, sewer inspections, HVAC solutions, and electrical services.

Residents and business owners in North Hollywood are encouraged to take advantage of this offer before it ends. Keep your drains flowing efficiently with professional help from a trusted local plumber in North Hollywood.

Mike Diamond Plumbing, HVAC & Electrical

Address: 11756 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606

Phone: (818) 418-1973

Website: https://www.mikediamondservices.com