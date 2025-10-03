One Month Countdown to FILM & TAPE EXPO 2025 | Asia’s Leading B2B Show for Innovations and Trends Across Functional Film and Adhesives Industries

Shenzhen, China, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — As Asia’s leading event for functional film, adhesives, coating, and converting industries, the event will gather 3,500+ exhibitors and brands across the whole supply chain to present an industrial feast.

Organized by RX Kuozhan, FILM & TAPE EXPO 2025 will take place from October 28 to 30 at Halls 10, 12 & 14 Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an).

From raw materials to end-use applications, the exhibition creates a complete industry panorama, offers visitors an all-in-one opportunity to explore new technologies, forge partnerships, and helps optimize the supply chain with lower cost and high efficiency.

Explore Industrial Trends in the Whole Supply Chain

Explore cross-industry trendy applications of films and adhesives in electronics, displays, automotive, packaging, semiconductors, and more. Four themed zones are set to present the latest trends in the industry:

Adhesives Zone

Die-cutting Zone

International Zone

High Performance Material Zone

Network with Targeted Suppliers and Source New Products at One-stop

With full supply chain coverage from downstream to upstream, the expo will serve as a comprehensive platform for industry growth and international collaboration. Visitors can network with their targeted suppliers directly at one stop. Leading brands including 3M, Tesa, Crown, Soken Chemical, and many others are going to showcase their latest products.

Jang Kyungrae, Manage, Innox Advanced Materials Co., Ltd, said:

“This event provided me with inestimable value in terms of knowledge acquisition. Insights into the latest touch and film technologies were plentiful, with the product displays and seminars acting as conduits of this information. It has indubitably broadened my professional acumen and will have far – reaching implications for my future decision – making within the field.”

Gain Firsthand Industry Experience and Knowledge through 100+ Concurrent Technical Forums

Covering hot topics such as new energy materials, advanced coating technologies, semiconductor packaging, and high-performance automotive films. Visitors will gain first-hand insights into various fields.

Sixth International Film and Tape Technology Innovative Development Forum 2025

International Automotive High-Performance Film Innovation and Application Forum 2025

Advanced Film Materials Technology Breakthroughs and Industrial Upgrading Forum 2025

Shenzhen International Sustainable Flexible Plastic Packaging Forum 2025

Coating Industry High-Quality Development Forum 2025

The 6th Emerging Markets Adhesive Technology Innovation and Market Development Forum 2025

One Pass to Eight Shows

Co-located with C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN 2025, COMMERCIAL DISPLAY, AUTOMOTIVE WORLD CHINA, ES SHOW, NEPCON ASIA, S-FACTORY EXPO, and VISION CHINA SHENZHEN, the event forms part of Industrial Technology World Asia (ITWA 2025). Together, these shows create a cross-sector, one-stop sourcing platform for technologies in functional films, adhesive tapes, display solutions, smart manufacturing, electronics, and automotive innovation.

Register for free tickets to eight shows. On-site registration fee is USD15.

For more information, visit the official website FILM & TAPE EXPO | Asia’s leading tape and film expo