Attorney Zachary Pyers Presents New CLE: Personal Injury Litigation for Rideshare and Delivery Drivers

Chattanooga, United States, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Attorney Credits, a leading provider of continuing legal education, has released a new on-demand course, Personal Injury Litigation for Rideshare and Delivery Drivers, taught by attorney and adjunct professor Zachary B. Pyers.

With Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and other gig-economy platforms reshaping personal transportation and delivery services, attorneys now face evolving legal challenges when handling accident litigation. This CLE program provides a comprehensive examination of liability, insurance coverage, regulatory frameworks, and ethical considerations unique to ridesharing and delivery-related cases.

Pyers guides participants through negligence claims, direct and vicarious liability theories, and common insurance coverage gaps that arise during different phases of a ridesharing or delivery trip. The course also highlights high-profile litigation, arbitration agreements, and regulatory settlements, giving attorneys the tools they need to effectively represent plaintiffs or defendants in this rapidly developing area of law.

Course Highlights:

Regulatory frameworks governing rideshare and delivery companies.

Liability allocation between drivers and companies.

Insurance coverage issues across different ridesharing “periods.”

Case law shaping rideshare and delivery accident litigation.

Ethical obligations in handling technology-driven personal injury cases.

About the Instructor

Zachary B. Pyers is a Partner in the Columbus, Ohio, office of Reminger Co., L.P.A., where his practice focuses on civil litigation, including complex and class action matters, corporate and commercial disputes, professional liability, and catastrophic loss. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Capital University Law School, teaching courses in Ridesharing and Autonomous Vehicle Litigation, Depositions, and E-Discovery. Beyond the classroom, Pyers serves in leadership roles within legal and community organizations and co-hosts The Reminger Report Podcast: Emerging Technologies.

This course is now available on-demand through Attorney Credits. For more information or to register, visit: https://www.attorneycredits.com