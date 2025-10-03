Plant-based Bars Market Expands with Rising Health-conscious Consumers

The global plant-based bars market was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach USD 7.80 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the period from 2023 to 2030. The rise is largely driven by increasing consumer focus on health and wellness.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2022, Europe held the dominant position in global plant-based bars, with revenue share exceeding 35%. Within Europe, the UK accounted for the largest share.

Among different types of products, protein bars led the market in 2022, also capturing over 35% of market revenue.

Of all the plant-based bars, the organic segment is expected to post the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2030.

In terms of where people buy these bars, hypermarkets & supermarkets were most significant in 2022, holding the dominant position among distribution channels.

Market Size & Forecast

Market size in 2022: USD 2.73 billion

Estimated market size in 2030: USD 7.80 billion

Forecast CAGR (2023–2030): 14.0%

Regionally, Europe was the largest market in 2022.

Consumers are increasingly drawn to plant-based bars due to health concerns like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. These products tend to offer more protein, fiber, and healthy fats, often at lower calorie or sugar levels compared with conventional snack bars. They are also seen as safer for people with dietary restrictions (vegans, vegetarians, allergy intolerances) because many options are free from dairy, soy, and gluten. Convenience also plays a major role—plant-based bars are portable and ready-to-eat, suiting busy lifestyles. Flavor variety is expanding, which helps appeal to different consumer preferences. Environmental concerns are further boosting demand: plant-based agriculture generally requires less land and water than animal agriculture, and many producers are adopting sustainable or recyclable packaging. On the flip side, costs tend to be higher because of premium ingredients and eco-friendly materials, making price one of the key challenges.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Leading firms are taking steps to strengthen their foothold through new product launches, flavor innovations, cleaner ingredient claims, and expanded distribution. Some recent initiatives:

In January 2023, Bobo’s introduced a protein bar line delivering 15 g of protein, using clean, simple ingredients; offered in double chocolate almond butter and chocolate chip peanut butter flavors. The bars are certified kosher, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

In July 2022, Laird Superfood brought out plant-based proteins infused with adaptogens; its new protein bar supplies 10 g plant protein sourced from peas.

In February 2022, ALOHA released organic plant-based bars in four new flavors (cookie dough; peanut butter cup; coconut chocolate almond; peanut butter chocolate chip) via Whole Foods Market and broader retail presence.

In mid-2021, Barebells Functional Foods AB launched protein bars made entirely from plants, vegan and dairy-free, with 15 g protein, no added sugar or palm oil; flavors included Salty Peanut and Hazelnut Nougat.

Also in 2021, RXBAR substituted egg whites in its regular bars with plant-based protein to launch “RXBAR Plant,” offering 10 g protein.

In January 2021, Whole Truth Foods rolled out energy bars that are dairy-free and whey-free, fully plant-based, vegan-certified, no gluten, no added sugar, no preservatives, with flavors such as mocha almond fudge; cocoa cranberry fudge; fig apricot orange; peanut choco fudge; almond choco fudge.

Some of the major players in this market include:

Kellogg’s; Greens Gone Wild, LLC; General Mills Inc. (LÄRABAR); 88 ACRES; GNC Holdings, LLC; Rise Bar; MadeGood; Växa Bars; Clif Bar & Company; GoMacro, LLC

Conclusion

Overall, the plant-based bars market is poised for strong growth through 2030, driven by rising health concerns, dietary shifts, greater product variety, and sustainability trends. Europe currently leads, but other regions are catching up, especially where plant-based diets are culturally or economically gaining traction. Key challenges such as cost and pricing may limit adoption in certain segments, but innovation in ingredients, packaging, and flavor, along with expansion in distribution channels, are expected to mitigate these constraints. For companies in this space, staying attuned to consumer preferences for clean labels, organic ingredients, and environmental responsibility will likely be critical for maintaining competitive advantage.

