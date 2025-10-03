Plant Phenotyping Equipment Market Expansion Driven by Agri-Tech

The global plant phenotyping equipment market was valued at USD 205.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 443.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% between 2023 and 2030. The pressure to increase agricultural output—especially cereals—and to address food security, industrial, fiber, and bio-energy demand is a major driver. In addition, environmental challenges such as frequent extreme weather and global warming are seen as threats to productivity in crop, forestry, aquaculture and livestock sectors, further underscoring the need for improved phenotyping technologies. Hybrid and high-throughput platforms that are automatic, reliable, and capable of quantitative trait measurement are being developed to accelerate crop breeding, improve disease and stress resistance, and enhance nutrient content.

Key Market Trends & Insights and Market Size & Forecast

North America held the largest revenue share in 2022, accounting for 40.3% of global revenues.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to post the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, with a projected CAGR of 12.7%.

In terms of equipment types, hardware dominated in 2022 with a revenue share of 74.5%, while the software segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 11.9%.

By application, the quality assessment segment held the largest share in 2022 at 46.5%. The product development application is forecasted to grow most rapidly over the period, with an estimated CAGR of 11.5%.

Looking at end-use, the field segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 at 63.6%, while the greenhouse sector is expected to register the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 11.2%.

With these segment and regional dynamics, the market size is expected to nearly double from USD 205.8 million in 2022 to USD 443.4 million by 2030, following the 10.0% CAGR over 2023-2030.

Order a free sample PDF of the Plant Phenotyping Equipment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Strategic partnerships and collaborations among major players have been instrumental in building infrastructure and advancing technology in plant phenotyping. Government and private sector initiatives—such as networks and regional consortia—also contribute to market leadership by supporting research, development, and deployment of these systems.

Key Companies List

Some of the leading companies operating in this space include:

Phenomix Sciences

Saga Robotics AS

Kingsoft Office Software

PHENOSPEX

Keygene

SMO bv

BASF SE

Controlled Environments Limited

EarthSense, Inc.

Qubit Biology Inc.

LemnaTec GmbH

Heinz Walz GmbH

PSI (Photon Systems Instruments) spol. s r.o.

Conclusion

Overall, the plant phenotyping equipment market is poised for strong growth in the coming years. The demand is being driven by global food security challenges, climate change, and pressure on agricultural systems to produce higher yields with greater resilience. Hardware continues to dominate revenues for now, but software and greenhouse-based and product development applications are rapidly catching up. Asia Pacific offers the steepest growth trajectory, though North America remains the largest market. As cost, automation, imaging resolution, and data analytics improve, the market is likely to witness further expansion, especially among research institutions, breeders and agricultural companies focused on sustainable and efficient crop trait development.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.