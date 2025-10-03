Corn Market: Insights Into Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

The global corn market size was estimated at USD 297.27 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 377.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030. The market serves as a vital component of the global agricultural economy, driven by its extensive use across food, feed, fuel, and industrial applications.

Corn is a versatile commodity with wide-ranging applications, including food products, animal feed, and industrial uses such as ethanol production. It is an essential dietary staple across many regions, utilized in forms such as food, sweeteners, and cooking oil. A considerable share of global corn production is allocated to animal feed, serving as a key nutritional source for poultry, cattle, and swine.

Corn also plays a central role in ethanol production, with output volumes rising significantly over the past decade due to expanding demand from the alcoholic beverage and pharmaceutical industries. According to data from the National Corn Ethanol Union (UNEM), Brazil’s corn ethanol production grew to 4.43 billion liters in the 2022/23 season, up from 40 million liters in 2013/14. The emergence of ethanol plants—particularly across Brazil’s Center-West region—has further accelerated demand for corn as a feedstock for biofuel production.

In the food sector, cornmeal remains a versatile ingredient integral to a wide variety of traditional and regional dishes. As a staple crop of Native American cultures, ground corn continues to serve as a fundamental food source. The rising awareness of gluten-free diets has boosted cornmeal demand in both developed and emerging markets. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions has accelerated the adoption of corn-based bioplastics, which are derived from corn starch and serve as a biodegradable alternative to conventional plastics—further expanding corn’s industrial applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the highest market share of 37.6% in 2023.

By nature, the conventional segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 96.0% in 2023.

By end-use, the B2B segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023.

Market Performance

2023 Market Size: USD 297.27 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 377.27 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 3.6%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), and Cargill, Inc.

China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO) is a leading food and agriculture multinational headquartered in China. It is among the world’s largest food companies, with operations in over 160 countries and territories.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) is an American multinational food and agriculture corporation headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. ADM is recognized as the world’s largest agricultural processor and food ingredient provider.

Cargill, Incorporated is a U.S.-based multinational specializing in the trading, processing, and distribution of agricultural commodities and products.

Emerging participants such as Scoular and Adani Wilmar are expanding their global presence:

Scoular has broadened its operations into China, India, and Brazil, strengthening its global supply chain footprint.

Adani Wilmar, a major player in the edible oil and agri-business sector, has a strong base in India and Indonesia, and is rapidly expanding into new international markets.

Key Companies

China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO)

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Cargill, Inc.

CHS Inc.

Bunge Limited

Monsanto

Corteva Agriscience

Adani Wilmar

Agrium Inc.

Scoular

Conclusion

The global corn market is witnessing steady expansion, supported by robust demand from food, feed, fuel, and industrial applications. Rising consumption of ethanol, growing preference for gluten-free and plant-based foods, and the emergence of corn-derived bioplastics are key factors driving long-term growth. The Asia Pacific region continues to lead the market due to extensive production capacity and rising industrial use. As sustainability and renewable energy initiatives gain momentum, corn’s strategic role in biofuel and biodegradable packaging will further strengthen its position in the global agricultural value chain. Leading players are expected to focus on capacity expansion, vertical integration, and green innovation to maintain competitiveness and address evolving consumer and regulatory demands.