“Fill A Truck” to Help People in Need Make A Home

Stow, MA, 2025-10-04 — /EPR Network/ — Your Extra Could be Someone’s Only. The public is invited to donate good quality new and used household goods on Saturday, November 1st from 9 am to 1 pm at the Pompositticut Community Center, 509 Great Road, Stow, MA 01775.

Donations will be collected on-site in a moving truck generously provided by Mark’s Moving & Storage and delivered to Household Goods, Inc. Household Goods provides a full range of donated furniture and household items, free of charge, to help people in need make a home.

The event is organized and sponsored by Mark’s Moving & Storage, the official mover of Household Goods. In addition, Mark’s Moving & Storage is providing a driver, support staff and surplus storage.

The following items will be gratefully accepted:

– Dressers, tables, chairs, couches and bookcases

– Like-new mattresses, box springs and bed frames

– Dishes, flatware, pots and pans, bakeware, sheets, towels, blankets, lamps, microwaves, coffee makers, toasters, and vacuum cleaners

Only items that are clean, complete and in good working order will be accepted. We cannot take upholstered items that are stained or torn, food, clothing, toys, books or any items not listed above.

About Household Goods, Inc.:

Since 1990, Household Goods has furnished 60,000 homes across Massachusetts. Located at 530 Main Street, Acton, MA, Household Goods furnishes over 3,000 homes with 90,000 household items every year. This is made possible by hundreds of dedicated volunteers who contribute tens of thousands of hours. For more information about Household Goods visit https://householdgoods.org

About Mark’s Moving & Storage:

Mark’s Moving and Storage’s non-profit division Mark’s Northeastern Furniture Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and was established to re-purpose discarded furniture and provide for charities and individuals in need. Since 2011, the foundation and its partners have distributed thousands of pieces of re-purposed furniture. More than 1,000,000 pounds of furniture have been given to individuals and local charities, such as the United Way of Tri-County, Welcome Home and Household Goods, Inc. For more information, visit the firm’s website, www.marksmoving.com.

Mark’s Moving and Storage, 111 Milk St., Westborough, offers a wide range of moving and storage services, including commercial on demand warehouse storage local and long-distance residential and corporate moving, air freight, container shipping, record storage management, disposal, packing and unpacking services, portable storage containers, warehousing and fire and flood remediation.