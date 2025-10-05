The new rating for 2025 U.S. Air Industry has just been released by RealRate.

SANTA CLARA, CA, 2025-10-5 — /EPR Network/ — Here are the top 2 companies from U.S. Air Industry measured by their economic capital ratio which is also known as a key metric of companies’ financial health.

Saker Aviation Services Inc – 127.42%

Blade Air Mobility – 91.04%

The complete ranking of 11 companies in 2025 U.S. Air Industry is published here on our website : https://realrate.ai/ranking-area/2025-us-air/

Only 2 companies are eligible for our most sought-after top-rated seal.

Saker Aviation Services provides a comprehensive suite of ground support, maintenance, fueling, charter services, and aircraft handling across multiple U.S. locations. For decades, Saker has aimed to deliver high-quality, reliable aviation infrastructure and support to corporate and private aircraft operators. In 2025, Saker reported revenue of USD 8.84 million, reflecting a 16.3 % growth over its 2024 baseline of USD 7.6 million. The company’s Economic Capital Ratio, given in the ranking table, is 127%, being 58% points above the market average of 69%.

Headquartered in New York City, Blade Air Mobility operates as a next-generation urban air mobility (UAM) platform, blending passenger helicopter transfers, scheduled point-to-point services, and critical organ-transport missions. In Q1 2025, Blade recorded USD 54.3 million in revenue, a 5.4 % increase year-over-year, with “ex-Canada” revenue growth reaching 10.9 %. The company’s Economic Capital Ratio, given in the ranking table, is 91%, being 22% points above the market average of 69%.

CEO Dr. Holger Bartel : The U.S. air industry in 2025 is flying high, marking one of the busiest travel years on record. Passenger volumes have surged beyond pre-pandemic levels, with airports and airlines reporting multiple record-breaking travel days. This growth is fueled by strong consumer demand, robust leisure travel, and the continued rebound of international routes. Airlines are expanding routes cautiously, focusing on operational efficiency and digital transformation.

After an exceptional rebound in 2024, growth in 2025 has begun to stabilize at a sustainable pace. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) projects that U.S. air traffic will expand at an average annual rate of 1.7% to 1.8% over the next two decades. Passenger demand remains strong, with total enplanements expected to exceed 900 million by year-end 2025.

Employment in the U.S. air transport sector continues to rise steadily as airlines rebuild their workforce to meet growing travel demand. The Bureau of Transportation Statistics notes ongoing recruitment for pilots, air traffic controllers, and maintenance technicians. However, staffing shortages persist, particularly in technical and safety-critical roles, creating operational bottlenecks. Airlines are addressing these challenges through accelerated training programs, partnerships with aviation schools.

Looking ahead, the U.S. air industry is expected to maintain moderate, steady growth through 2045, supported by population growth, rising disposable income, and technological advancements. Fleet renewal will continue as airlines replace aging aircraft with more fuel-efficient models. The integration of artificial intelligence, predictive maintenance, and digital air traffic management will further enhance efficiency and safety.

About RealRate:

RealRate is a financial evaluation agency based in Santa Clara and Berlin, founded in 2021. Using cutting-edge explainable Artificial Intelligence, we provide fair company ratings, avoiding any conflicts of interest. Combining AI and expert knowledge, financial strength is evaluated based on published annual reports. RealRate provides rankings for dozens of industries, like insurance, IT, real estate, food, and pharma. Only the best-rated companies are awarded the RealRate Top-Rated seal.

