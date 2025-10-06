UK’s Most Common Headlight Failures Revealed in New 2025 Report by HIDS DIRECT

Salford, UK, 2025-10-06 — /EPR Network/ — A surge in headlight failures is hitting UK motorists hard in 2025 and new data reveals which car brands and models are most affected, plus how much drivers are paying for repairs.

A new report released by HIDS DIRECT, one of the UK’s leading automotive lighting specialists, has revealed the most common headlight failures affecting British motorists in 2025 and the rising repair costs that come with them.

Drawing on its extensive compatibility and order database, the report identifies key vehicle models and systems most at risk of headlight faults, as well as trends in replacement demand and repair costs.

Among the headline findings, BMW vehicles top the list, with TMS driver module failures in models like the F25 X3 and F30 3 Series accounting for 32% of all headlight-related replacements processed by HIDS DIRECT so far this year. Audi follows closely behind, with widespread issues affecting car LED daytime running light (DRL) modules, particularly in A3 and A5 models.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz A-Class owners are increasingly turning to halogen-to-LED upgrades due to frequent faults in stock halogen units, with conversions up 18% year-on-year.

The report also reveals that the average UK driver spends between £220 and £400 repairing or replacing faulty headlight components outside of warranty, a cost that can rise significantly for models with advanced lighting systems.

“Our compatibility database lets us see failure patterns across hundreds of thousands of vehicles,” said Martin Fance, Product Specialist at HIDS DIRECT. “By sharing this data, we want to help drivers understand common risks and make better-informed repair decisions.”

Beyond simply identifying faults, HIDS DIRECT is also providing OEM-quality replacement modules, ballasts, and LED conversion kits, making it easier for motorists to fix lighting issues quickly and affordably.

The report underscores the importance of routine headlight checks, especially as darker, wetter weather sets in.

Tip for drivers: Check your headlights before MOT season. Catching faults early can help avoid test failures and unexpected repair bills.

Drivers can read the full Headlight Failure Trends Report and browse compatible replacement parts at: https://www.hids-direct.co.uk/

About the Company

HIDS DIRECT, operated by Car Part Hut Ltd, is a trusted UK-based supplier of automotive lighting and diagnostic tools. With a reputation for quality products, expert knowledge, and excellent customer service, HIDS DIRECT has been helping drivers upgrade their vehicles since 2004.

Contact:

HIDS DIRECT

Email: info@hids-direct.com

Website: https://www.hids-direct.co.uk/