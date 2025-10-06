COSME Week TOKYO – The Ultimate Hub for Cosmetics, Health, and Ingredients Coming January 2026

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-10-06 — /EPR Network/ — COSME Week TOKYO will take place on January 14 (Wednesday) – 16 (Friday), 2026, at the Tokyo Big Sight, one of Japan’s premier exhibition centres. Organised by RX Japan, the event will bring together 750 exhibitors from 23 countries and regions and 33,000 professional visitors from around the world. It serves as a comprehensive platform for businesses and professionals to explore the latest developments in cosmetics, personal care, and beauty technology.

Four Specialised Exhibitions Under One Roof

COSME Week will feature four focused exhibitions for discovering new products, learning about emerging ingredients, and engaging with leading brands across the cosmetics and beauty industry.

COSME Tech, as the largest exhibit area of COSME Week and a defining strength that sets the event apart from other Japanese trade shows, will spotlight raw materials and advanced formulation technologies. COSME Tokyo will present finished products from global brands. The Cosmetics Marketing Expo will address strategies for branding, customer engagement, and loyalty programmes. The Hair Expo will showcase a wide range of hair products and technologies.

The show brings together key players in the cosmetics and beauty industry, providing opportunities for visitors to meet suppliers, review product categories, and establish direct connections.

Gain Insights into Cosmetics Technologies and Market Trends

The cosmetics and beauty industry continues to experience significant growth, driven by changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. Cosmetics and beauty manufacturers can explore the latest development technologies and trending ingredients, while retailers and buyers can identify current market trends and source products made in Japan, as well as cosmetics from Korea and other Asian countries.

COSME Week TOKYO will attract two primary visitor groups—professionals from cosmetics and beauty manufacturers, including those in R&D and production technology roles, and the retailers and buyers seeking finished products. Attendees can leverage the exhibition for business development, market research, and meetings with decision-makers, creating opportunities for partnerships and growth in the evolving beauty industry.

Why Attend COSME Week TOKYO?

Attendees of COSME Week TOKYO have the opportunity to connect with key exhibitors, including ingredient suppliers, OEM and packaging providers, as well as leading brands offering finished products such as cosmetics, skin and hair care, health foods, and beauty equipment. The event underscores Tokyo’s role as a hub for innovation and collaboration in the global cosmetics market.

For more information and to register for a free visitor badge, please visit the official website of COSME Week TOKYO.