Strong and Woodhatch Unveils Elegant Silver Plated Bowls and Bespoke Silverware from London Workshop

London, UK, 2025-10-06 — /EPR Network/ — Strong and Woodhatch, a distinguished London-based silversmith, is proud to showcase its premium collection of Silver Plated Bowls and Bespoke Silverware, crafted for both modern living and timeless tradition. With over four decades of craftsmanship, the company blends traditional techniques with contemporary needs to create pieces that are as functional as they are beautiful.

Honouring Tradition Through Contemporary Craftsmanship

For more than 40 years, Strong and Woodhatch has been creating handcrafted silverware in London. Each piece is designed and made in-house by expert silversmiths who bring skill, care, and attention to every detail. The company serves both private and commercial clients worldwide, earning a reputation for quality, authenticity, and personal service.

At the core of their business is a deep respect for craft and individuality. Whether it’s a single serving bowl or a full dining set, every item is designed to offer both lasting beauty and everyday usability.

Silver Plated Bowls That Blend Form, Function, and Style

Elegant Utility for Every Setting

The company’s silver plated bowls are available in a variety of sizes and finishes, making them suitable for a wide range of uses. Whether used for punch at an event, to hold fruit on a dining table, chill champagne, or serve as a striking decorative centrepiece, each bowl is made to enhance its surroundings.

These bowls can be seen in exclusive settings across London’s West End and are equally popular with interior designers, caterers, and private collectors.

Crafted for Longevity and Daily Use

Made from a durable base material and plated with a heavy layer of silver, these bowls are built to last. Each one is hand-polished to achieve a luminous, mirror-like finish. The result is a piece that resists tarnish and retains its appeal over time — ideal for both display and regular use.

Customers can also choose custom edge finishes, adding a refined personal detail that makes each piece truly their own.

Accessible Luxury for Modern Tastes

Silver-plated bowls offer the look and feel of solid silver without the associated cost. They are practical, elegant, and easy to maintain — a smart choice for both new buyers and seasoned collectors. Their versatility also makes them an excellent gift option for weddings, anniversaries, or personal milestones.

Bespoke Silverware: A Reflection of Individual Style

Strong and Woodhatch also offers a fully bespoke silverware service, guiding clients from the first idea through to the finished product. Whether creating champagne flutes, serving dishes, or utensils, each piece is handmade and unique.

Clients often commission silverware to celebrate special occasions or to create heirlooms that can be passed down through generations. The company welcomes all requests, whether for a single handcrafted item or a full matching set.

Personal Service and Guidance at Every Step

From cleaning advice to custom designs, the Strong and Woodhatch team is always ready to help. No order is too small, and the team prides itself on offering honest, helpful guidance throughout the process.

Discover our collection of Silver Plated Bowls, ideal for entertaining or elegant décor, or learn more about commissioning Bespoke Silverware tailored to your personal or professional needs.