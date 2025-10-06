Sales Rain Expands Colombia Operations with New Plug-and-Play Office in El Poblado

Manila, Philippines, 2025-10-06 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain, Inc., a leading provider of office space solutions and offshore staff leasing in the Philippines, proudly announces its latest expansion with the opening of new plug-and-play office space at the prestigious Tempo building in El Poblado.

Following the success of its first and second offices in the exact location, Sales Rain is unveiling a third office on the 3rd floor, designed to meet the growing demand for flexible and modern workspace solutions in Medellín.

The new office, set to open on October 20, 2025, features:

Seating capacity for up to 75 professionals

Two private managers’ rooms

A fully equipped conference room

A pantry area for staff convenience

Additional private amenities tailored for productivity and comfort

“Our continued expansion in Colombia reflects both the strong demand we are seeing from our clients and our long-term commitment to supporting business growth in Medellín,” said Rajeev Agarwal, CEO of Sales Rain. “By adding this third office in Tempo, we are not only strengthening our presence but also offering companies the opportunity to scale quickly with ready-to-use office solutions.”

Sales Rain has been steadily building its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking flexible workspaces, offshore staffing, and BPO support services. The new office underscores the company’s vision of providing world-class infrastructure in key markets and its commitment to expand its presence in Colombia and beyond further.

The Tempo 3rd-floor office will be open to new clients starting October 20. With this expansion, Sales Rain reinforces its promise to deliver scalable office solutions that cater to startups, SMEs, and multinational firms alike.

To learn more, call +63 917 311 7246 or email us at info@salesrain.com.

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain specializes in premium office space solutions, offshore staffing, and BPO Seat Leasing Services, empowering businesses with flexible workspaces and world-class outsourcing support. We own a strong presence in the Philippines, Colombia, the USA, and the Middle East, and our team is dedicated to drice the future of outsourcing.

Known for its client-centric approach, world-class facilities, and dedication to excellence, Sales Rain empowers businesses with flexible, efficient, and scalable office solutions tailored to their unique needs.

Subscribing to our newsletter will keep you in touch and ensure you never miss Sales Rain’s current news and serviced office events!



Call +63 917 311 7246 or email us at info@salesrain.com.