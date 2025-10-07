Affordable Child Custody Legal Services Now Available for Calgary Families

Calgary, Canada, 2025-10-07 — /EPR Network/ — THEBIL Family Law is excited to announce the launch of its new Child Custody Legal Division, offering dedicated legal services to help Calgary families through child custody and parenting disputes.

As an experienced Child Custody Attorney in Calgary, THEBIL Family Law understands how emotional and stressful custody issues can be. The new division focuses on providing clear guidance, compassionate support, and strong legal representation for parents who want the best for their children.

“We created this division to give families the extra care and attention they deserve during custody matters,” said a spokesperson for THEBIL Family Law. “Our team is here to help parents reach fair, child-focused solutions with confidence and peace of mind.”

Services Offered by THEBIL Family Law’s Child Custody Division

Families in Calgary can now access a full range of legal support, including:

Child Custody and Access Representation – Protecting your parental rights and ensuring the best interests of your child.

Parenting Time & Guardianship Agreements – Creating fair and practical schedules for both parents.

Custody Order Modifications – Updating existing agreements to reflect life changes.

Relocation & Shared Parenting Matters – Legal guidance for parents planning to move or share parenting duties.

Mediation & Negotiation Services – Encouraging peaceful resolutions without lengthy court battles.

Why Choose THEBIL Family Law

Experienced Child Custody Attorneys who know Alberta’s Family Law Act.

A compassionate, family-first approach to every case.

Free initial consultations for Calgary families.

Focus on practical, long-term solutions that benefit children.

Proven track record in achieving fair outcomes both in and out of court.

Get Legal Help Today

If you’re searching for a trusted Child Custody Attorney in Calgary, THEBIL Family Law is ready to help you protect your parental rights and build a brighter future for your family.

Contact Information:

THEBIL Family Law

Calgary, Alberta

403-457-3128

https://www.thebilfamilylaw.ca/child-custody

Google Business Profile: https://g.page/r/CftY6nMgLoNEEBM/

About THEBIL Family Law:

THEBIL Family Law is a trusted Calgary law firm offering personalized legal solutions in child custody, divorce, parenting disputes, property division, and spousal support. The firm is dedicated to helping families move forward with understanding, fairness, and integrity.