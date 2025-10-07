Vernon hills, United States, 2025-10-08 — /EPR Network/ — Medical tourism has become a significant avenue for individuals seeking high-quality healthcare services abroad. The United States, with its advanced medical facilities and skilled professionals, has seen a rise in medical tourism companies that facilitate international patients in accessing top-notch care. These companies offer a range of services, from coordinating medical treatments to arranging travel logistics, ensuring a seamless experience for patients abroad.

Best Medical Tourism Companies in the USA

1. MyMediTour

MyMediTour is one of the best medical tourism companies in the USA, a certified U.S.-based medical travel agency committed to making world-class healthcare accessible and affordable. With a strong network of internationally accredited hospitals and expert physicians, the agency provides a seamless experience that includes travel coordination, VIP concierge services, and round-the-clock patient support.

Top Treatments Offered : In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Surrogacy Egg Donation All-On-4 Dental Implants Hair Transplant Breast Augmentation Knee and Hip Replacement Surgery Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Pediatric Orthopedics

Services Provided : VIP Concierge & Multilingual Interpreters Medical Travel Coordination – Flights, accommodations, visas, and in-country transfers Post-Treatment Recovery Programs – Spa retreats, yoga, meditation, and wellness packages Nutritional and Lifestyle Counseling 24/7 Emergency Assistance Cultural Excursions & Guided Tours

Accreditation and Certifications : MyMediTour holds the Certified Medical Travel Agent (CMTA) credential, awarded by Medical Tourism Business (MTB). This assures international patients of high service standards, ethical operations, and robust patient safety protocols.

Estimated Cost Ranges (2025) : IVF: $5,000–$12,000 Hip Replacement: $12,000–$25,000 Hair Transplant: $3,000–$8,000 Cosmetic Dentistry (All-On-4): $15,000–$25,000



2. Universal Medical Travel

Overview : Universal Medical Travel offers expert guidance to top doctors and accredited hospitals, ensuring personalized care for medical needs. They facilitate medical travel by connecting patients with reputable healthcare providers.

Services Offered : Access to a network of top doctors and hospitals Personalized care coordination Assistance with medical travel logistics



Treatments Covered : Orthopedic Surgery (Hip/Knee Replacement) Cardiology & Heart Surgery Cosmetic and Dental Procedures



3. MedRetreat

Overview : MedRetreat is a trusted provider of medical tourism services to North Americans seeking affordable surgery abroad. They offer personalized programs that provide world-class surgery options overseas, saving patients up to 80% of the cost compared to U.S. prices.

Services Offered : Affordable surgery options abroad Comprehensive support throughout the medical journey Assistance with travel and accommodation arrangements Post-operative care coordination



4. American Medical Care

Overview : American Medical Care is a seasoned medical tourism agency with strong connections to reputed and credible facilities across the U.S. and internationally. They provide effective medical healthcare and travel services for patients seeking treatment abroad.

Services Offered : Access to a network of affiliated hospitals and clinics Assistance with treatment planning and logistics Support for patients and their families throughout the medical journey



5. Medical Tourism Corporation (MTC)

Overview : Founded in 2007 and based in Texas, MTC has been facilitating medical travel for Americans, earning an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau through their commitment to patient safety and satisfaction. This veteran company specializes in creating personalized medical tourism experiences, with particular expertise in destinations like Mexico, Costa Rica, India, and Thailand.

Services Offered : Personalized medical tourism packages Direct pre-trip consultation with physicians Assistance with travel arrangements Guidance in obtaining passports and visas



6. American Health Tourism Association (AHTA)

Overview :

The American Health Tourism Association is an organization that connects patients with healthcare providers in the U.S. and abroad. AHTA focuses on promoting high standards in medical tourism, offering resources and certifications to ensure safe and reliable healthcare travel.

Services Offered : Accreditation of hospitals and medical facilities Support and guidance for international patients seeking care in the U.S. Training and certification for medical travel facilitators Networking opportunities with medical tourism professionals



7. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Overview :

Apollo Hospitals, headquartered in India, is one of the largest and most renowned hospital networks in the world. They cater to international patients and provide comprehensive medical tourism services, including U.S. referrals, specialized treatment packages, and end-to-end travel assistance.

Services Offered : Multi-specialty hospital care for international patients Personalized treatment packages with transparent pricing Medical visas and travel assistance Telemedicine consultations pre- and post-travel Concierge services for accommodation, transport, and language support



How to Choose the Right Medical Tourism Company

When selecting a medical tourism company, consider the following factors:

Accreditation and Reputation : Ensure the company has partnerships with accredited hospitals and positive reviews from previous patients.

Range of Services : Look for companies that offer comprehensive services, including medical consultations, travel arrangements, and post-operative care.

Transparency and Support : Choose companies that provide clear information about costs and offer support throughout the medical journey.

Specialization: Consider companies that specialize in the specific treatment or procedure you require.

FAQs About Medical Tourism Companies in the USA

Q1: What is medical tourism?

A1: Medical tourism refers to traveling abroad to receive medical care, often to access specialized treatments, save costs, or reduce wait times while combining care with travel experiences.

Q2: Is it safe to use a U.S.-based medical tourism company?

A2: Yes, reputable U.S.-based companies like MyMediTour, MTC, and MedRetreat ensure patient safety by partnering with internationally accredited hospitals and experienced doctors, offering pre-trip consultations and post-treatment support.

Q3: How much can I save by going abroad for medical treatment?

A3: Savings vary depending on the procedure and destination. Many patients save 30%–80% compared to U.S. prices, particularly for dental procedures, cosmetic surgeries, and elective orthopedic surgeries.

Q4: Are the treatments abroad of the same quality as in the U.S.?

A4: Leading medical tourism companies partner with hospitals that are internationally accredited (JCI, ISO, or national certifications), ensuring high standards of care equivalent to U.S. hospitals.

Q5: Do medical tourism companies handle visas and travel arrangements?

A5: Yes. Companies like MyMediTour provide end-to-end services, including visa assistance, flight bookings, hotel accommodations, airport transfers, and in-country support.

Q6: Can family members accompany patients?

A6: Absolutely. Many companies offer packages for accompanying family members, including travel, accommodation, and tour services.

Q7: What if I need follow-up care after returning home?

A7: Reputable companies provide remote follow-up consultations and coordinate with local healthcare providers to ensure continuity of care.

Q8: How do I know which company is right for me?

A8: Evaluate their accreditations, patient reviews, network of hospitals, range of services, and their expertise in your specific treatment.

Conclusion

The United States hosts several reputable medical tourism companies that facilitate access to high-quality and affordable healthcare abroad. By carefully evaluating your options and considering factors such as accreditation, services offered, and patient support, you can make an informed decision that aligns with your healthcare needs and financial considerations.

MyMediTour, with its extensive services, VIP concierge, and international network, remains a top choice for anyone looking to combine safe and affordable medical care with a seamless travel experience.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited and the American Health Tourism Association further strengthen options for international patients seeking trusted care and comprehensive support.

If you need assistance in comparing these companies or require more detailed information on specific treatments, feel free to ask!