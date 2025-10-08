Measles, Mumps, Rubella Vaccine Market 2030: Forecasting Demand and Supply

Measles, Mumps, Rubella Vaccine Market Overview

The global measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.47% from 2025 to 2030. These vaccines protect against viral infections that are particularly dangerous for non-immune pregnant women and their unborn children or newborns.

A key factor driving market growth is the rising incidence of these diseases and the recurrence of outbreaks. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), measles caused an estimated 107,500 deaths globally in 2023, predominantly among children under five. Moreover, global measles cases rose by 20% between 2022 and 2023, reaching approximately 10.3 million infections. As of April 2025, the CDC reported seven measles outbreaks in the U.S.—defined as three or more linked cases—accounting for 93% (660 of 712) of confirmed cases. In comparison, 2024 saw 16 outbreaks, responsible for 69% (198 of 285) of total cases.

These outbreaks are largely fueled by under-vaccination, driven by misinformation, vaccine hesitancy, and limitations within healthcare infrastructure. In response, governments and health agencies have intensified immunization efforts. Programs like the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) integrate the MMR vaccine into routine childhood immunizations. Mass vaccination campaigns, especially in low-income countries—where 95% of global measles-related deaths occur—remain critical to reducing mortality.

WHO recommends that every child receive two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, either independently or in combination forms such as MR (measles-rubella), MMR, or MMRV (measles-mumps-rubella-varicella). In April 2024, the Iraqi Ministry of Health, supported by UNICEF and WHO, launched a nationwide campaign targeting over 7.5 million children aged 6 to 12 years to protect against measles, mumps, and rubella.

Key Market Drivers

Public Funding & Vaccine Access: Free distribution and public funding are essential to improving vaccine access, especially in underserved regions. Global health organizations like WHO, UNICEF, Gavi, and PAHO are instrumental in expanding immunization coverage in low- and middle-income countries.

Awareness Campaigns: Public awareness has improved significantly due to global campaigns such as WHO’s World Immunization Week (April 2025). These initiatives stress the importance of vaccinations across all age groups and help raise community-wide protection.

Gavi’s Role in Financing: Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, plays a vital role in increasing vaccine availability in low-income countries. Using innovative funding tools like the International Finance Facility for Immunization (IFFIm), Gavi accelerates vaccine procurement through long-term bond financing, proving effective in responding to global health crises.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights : North America led the market in 2024, driven by strong public health initiatives. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to increased investments and expanding immunization programs.

: Target Population : The infants and children (9 months to 12 years) segment held the largest market share of 67.96% in 2024 .

: Vaccine Type : The tetravalent (MMRV) segment accounted for the largest share at 57.37% in 2024 .

: Distribution Channels : Vaccine centers and public health clinics dominated with a 41.65% share in 2024.

:

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 1.82 Billion

: USD 1.82 Billion 2030 Market Size Projection : USD 2.95 Billion

: USD 2.95 Billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 8.47%

: 8.47% Largest Regional Market (2024) : North America

: North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Leading Companies in the MMR Vaccine Market

Prominent players in the MMR vaccine market include:

Merck & Co., Inc.

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Sanofi

Shanghai Institute of Biological Products

Beijing Institute of Biological Products

Biological E Ltd.

Sinovac

These companies employ various strategies such as product launches, strategic mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to maintain competitiveness and expand market presence.

Conclusion

The global measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine market is poised for significant growth through 2030, fueled by rising disease incidence, proactive government vaccination initiatives, and strong support from global health organizations. With a projected CAGR of 8.47%, the market is expected to grow from USD 1.82 billion in 2024 to USD 2.95 billion by 2030. Continued emphasis on equitable vaccine access, public awareness, and targeted immunization campaigns will be critical in sustaining market momentum and achieving widespread disease control, particularly in low-income and underserved populations.