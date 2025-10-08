Metal-air Battery Market 2030: The Rise of Sustainable Energy Storage

Metal-Air Battery Market Overview

The global metal-air battery market was estimated at USD 585.30 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,486.89 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% from 2024 to 2030. The market is witnessing robust growth, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of metal-air batteries across various industries.

One of the main factors contributing to this growth is the rising demand for energy storage solutions that offer higher energy density and longer cycle life. Metal-air batteries are gaining traction due to their impressive energy storage capabilities and their potential to serve as an alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries.

A key driver of market expansion is the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). As the automotive industry continues its shift toward electrification to comply with stringent emission standards and address global environmental challenges, the demand for high-performance batteries is increasing. Metal-air batteries, with their superior energy density, are well-suited to meet these needs—enabling the production of EVs with longer driving ranges and improved overall performance. Consequently, the use of metal-air batteries in the EV sector is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2023, accounting for the largest revenue share of 49.11%.

China held a dominant position within Asia Pacific, representing approximately 39.87% of the regional market in 2023.

By metal, the zinc segment was the largest, holding a 69.13% market share in 2023.

By voltage, the low voltage (<12V) segment dominated with a 66.48% share in 2023.

By application, electric vehicles emerged as the leading segment, contributing 48.63% of total market share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 585.30 Million

: USD 585.30 Million 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 1,486.89 Million

: USD 1,486.89 Million CAGR (2024–2030) : 14.5%

: 14.5% Largest Regional Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Key Metal-Air Battery Company Insights

The global metal-air battery market is moderately fragmented, with several medium and large-sized companies actively competing. Key players serve diverse sectors, including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, renewable energy storage, and grid energy systems. To strengthen their market positions, companies are engaging in a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies, including facility expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures.

Notable Industry Developments:

In March 2024, Stryten Energy LLC, a leading U.S.-based energy storage company, launched a new series of Class I, II, and III lithium batteries under the M-Series Li600 brand at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In February 2024, Indian Oil Corporation Limited completed its second round of investment in Phinergy, a leading Israeli company in metal-air battery technology. The US$12.5 million investment secured a 17% stake, supporting the expansion of Phinergy’s operations in India and the production of backup power systems for the telecom sector.

Key Metal-Air Battery Companies

The following leading companies collectively hold significant market share and influence industry developments:

GP Batteries International Limited

Arotech

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Duracell Inc.

Renata SA

Phinergy

Log9 Materials

Poly Plus Battery

Zinc8 Energy Solutions

Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

The global metal-air battery market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by increasing demand for high-energy-density storage systems, particularly in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle landscape. With a projected CAGR of 14.5%, the market is expected to expand from USD 585.30 million in 2024 to USD 1,486.89 million by 2030. The Asia Pacific region continues to lead in market share, while strategic investments and technological innovations by key companies are shaping the future of the industry. As industries worldwide prioritize sustainability and performance, metal-air batteries are positioned to become a vital component in next-generation energy storage solutions.