Mineral Cosmetics Market 2030: Sustainable Beauty Takes Center Stage

Mineral Cosmetics Market Overview

The global mineral cosmetics market was valued at USD 3.46 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.34% from 2024 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily driven by increased awareness about the harmful side effects associated with chemical-based and inorganic cosmetics, prompting consumers to shift toward natural and skin-friendly alternatives.

Mineral cosmetics are formulated using ingredients like zinc oxide, iron oxides, titanium dioxide, mica powder, and organic oils, avoiding artificial preservatives, waxes, and oils. These products not only provide sun protection through their natural sunscreen properties but also offer a soothing and irritation-free experience, making them suitable for all skin types. Their benefits—such as better coverage and lasting wear—are leading to growing global popularity.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing multi-functional products that address multiple skin concerns simultaneously, offering consumers a simplified skincare and cosmetic routine. Furthermore, leading global brands are increasingly launching customized formulations tailored to specific regional skin types and needs, helping build strong brand loyalty in diverse markets.

In February 2024, biotech company Alys Pharma launched with USD 100 million in seed funding to create biological therapies for skin diseases like psoriasis, eczema, and vitiligo. The company’s emphasis on immune-based treatments highlights a broader industry commitment to innovation in skincare solutions.

Moreover, brands are deploying targeted marketing strategies, including celebrity endorsements and influencer partnerships, to connect directly with younger consumers. These efforts are expanding brand visibility and engagement, ultimately driving market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the market in 2023, accounting for the highest revenue share of 35.3%.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period.

By product, the face product segment held the largest share at 44.0% of revenue in 2023.

By distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the market in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 3.46 Billion

: USD 3.46 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 4.97 Billion

: USD 4.97 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 5.34%

: 5.34% Largest Market in 2023 : North America

: North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Company & Market Share Insights

The mineral cosmetics market is composed of both established global players and niche natural beauty brands. Companies are investing in R&D, focusing on formulation innovation, and adopting strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand their reach and meet evolving consumer preferences. The rise of clean beauty trends is pushing brands to launch vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly product lines.

Notable Company Highlights:

Mineralissima produces natural, vegan, and eco-friendly cosmetics suited for sensitive skin, offering a wide range of products including foundations, concealers, highlighters, and makeup tools like brushes.

Glo Skin Beauty offers clinically tested skincare and cosmetics, especially formulated for daily use and sensitive skin, with an emphasis on continuous research and next-generation skincare solutions.

Key Mineral Cosmetics Companies

The following major players shape the mineral cosmetics landscape and hold significant market share:

Mineralissima

Glo Skin Beauty

Shiseido Company, Limited

Iredale Cosmetics, Inc.

BWX Limited

L’Oréal S.A.

Revlon, Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Ahava Dead Sea Laboratories, Limited

Cover FX

Conclusion

The global mineral cosmetics market is poised for steady growth, increasing from USD 3.46 billion in 2023 to USD 4.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.34%. Consumers’ preference for natural, non-toxic, and skin-friendly alternatives is driving demand. Product innovations, personalized offerings, and strategic marketing tactics—particularly in North America and the fast-emerging Asia Pacific region—are fueling expansion. With growing consumer awareness and technological advancement in formulations, mineral cosmetics are becoming a mainstay in the global beauty industry.