Mobile Video Surveillance Market 2030: Scaling New Heights with Software Advances

Mobile Video Surveillance Market Overview

The global mobile video surveillance market was valued at USD 2,468.0 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5,257.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2025 to 2030. The market is experiencing robust growth, primarily fueled by increasing demand for enhanced security solutions across industries such as military, defense, emergency services, and fleet management.

A key factor contributing to the expansion of this market is the growing adoption of mobile video surveillance systems for real-time monitoring, event recording, accountability, and operational cost reduction. Continuous advancements in camera technologies, AI-powered video analytics, and improved connectivity have made mobile video surveillance more effective, scalable, and accessible across various applications.

These mobile systems offer critical advantages over traditional fixed surveillance, including flexibility, rapid deployment, scalability, cost-efficiency, and the ability to monitor multiple and dynamic environments. Their capability to adapt to evolving security requirements makes them particularly valuable in law enforcement, transportation, defense, and emergency response operations. By enabling proactive crime detection and prevention, mobile surveillance helps reduce the frequency and severity of incidents.

The market is also benefiting from the increasing popularity of mobile video surveillance applications such as Ivideon and AlfredCamera, which allow users to access live security feeds from smartphones or tablets. These apps typically offer real-time monitoring, video recording, and cloud-based storage, giving users greater control and convenience over surveillance activities.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market in 2024, accounting for a 36% revenue share.

The U.S. market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increased investment in public safety and infrastructure security.

By component, the hardware segment held the largest share at 53.0% in 2024.

By application, the fleet management segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end user, the transportation sector accounted for the highest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 2,468.0 Million

: USD 2,468.0 Million 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 5,257.1 Million

: USD 5,257.1 Million CAGR (2025–2030) : 13.9%

: 13.9% Leading Region (2024): North America

Key Company & Market Share Insights

The mobile video surveillance market is moderately competitive, with leading companies employing strategies such as product innovation, geographic expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market presence. These companies are investing in AI, smart analytics, and rugged hardware solutions to meet the growing demand for high-performance and reliable surveillance systems.

Company Highlights:

Hikvision is a global leader in AI-powered security and digitalization solutions, offering a comprehensive range of mobile surveillance cameras with anti-vibration and fireproof features. These solutions are optimized for on-board applications and are compatible with various analog formats such as CVBS, TVI, and AHD, providing high image quality and intelligent functionality.

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Hangzhou, China, delivers AIoT video solutions across sectors including retail, banking, government, and transportation. With a presence in over 180 countries, Dahua offers a broad portfolio of AI-enhanced surveillance equipment and maintains a strong global distribution and service network.

Key Mobile Video Surveillance Companies

The following companies are recognized as major players in the mobile video surveillance market, collectively shaping industry trends and capturing significant market share:

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd

Axis Communications AB

Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd.

Hi-Focus

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Avigilon (Motorola Solutions, Inc.)

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

CP PLUS International

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Conclusion

The global mobile video surveillance market is on a strong upward trajectory, projected to nearly double from USD 2,468.0 million in 2024 to USD 5,257.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.9%. This growth is fueled by the rising need for flexible, real-time surveillance solutions in transportation, defense, fleet management, and public safety. With the integration of AI, smart analytics, and mobile connectivity, surveillance systems are becoming more efficient and adaptable. North America remains the dominant market, while emerging economies are contributing to rapid growth. Continued innovation and strategic collaborations among key players will further shape the future of mobile video surveillance on a global scale.