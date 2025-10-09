Vietnam Dietary Supplements Market: From Tablets to Gummies – What’s Hot?

The Vietnam dietary supplements market was valued at USD 889.4 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 1,665.2 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s expansion is primarily driven by increasing health awareness, a growing population of young adults and working professionals seeking nutritional support, and a notable rise in spending on preventive healthcare.

In recent years, health and wellness have gained considerable attention among Vietnamese consumers. This shift is reflected in changing dietary habits, with more individuals opting for nutrient-rich foods. However, to bridge nutritional deficiencies, dietary supplements have become a preferred choice. There is increasing adoption of specialized supplements such as prenatal and infant supplements, along with those used in managing chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases.

According to data from the World Health Organization’s Global Health Expenditure Database, Vietnam’s per capita health expenditure rose from USD 121.00 in 2015 to USD 189.00 in 2022. Urban areas, particularly Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, play a key role in driving demand for dietary supplements.

The market is also witnessing the entry of global companies, contributing to its growth momentum. For example, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. of Japan completed construction of its Pocari Sweat manufacturing plant in Vietnam in April 2025. This facility will produce 350 ml and 500 ml PET bottle formats of the product, which is expected to further stimulate market opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Ingredient: The vitamins segment held the largest revenue share of 31.3% between 2025 and 2030. This is driven by increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of vitamins and the growing availability of vitamin-enriched products such as drinks, tablets, and gummies. Entry of international brands is further supporting this segment.

By Distribution Channel: The offline channel held the largest share in 2024. Consumers favor offline purchases due to easy access to pharmacies and hypermarkets. Retail pharmacy chains are expanding their presence, further strengthening this segment.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 889.4 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,665.2 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 11.1%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Several companies are actively competing in Vietnam’s dietary supplements market, including Tigerwhey, Amway, Abbott, and others. To remain competitive, these firms are focusing on product innovation, multi-channel distribution strategies, and strategic collaborations.

Amway is a global company offering a wide range of products across nutrition, beauty, and personal care categories. Its nutrition line includes dietary and sports supplements, along with infant health products.

Tigerwhey is a local, innovation-driven brand specializing in protein-based nutrition. Its offerings include quick oats, unflavored and flavored whey proteins, and casein products.

Key Players

Amway

Herbalife

Abbott

Nestlé

Tigerwhey

Conclusion

Vietnam dietary supplements market is poised for significant growth through 2030, driven by increasing health awareness, rising healthcare spending, and growing urban demand for convenient nutritional solutions. The market is further strengthened by the entry of global players, product innovation, and expanding distribution networks. With a CAGR of 11.1%, the industry presents strong growth opportunities for both domestic and international stakeholders aiming to tap into Vietnam’s evolving wellness and healthcare landscape.