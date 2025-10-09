Monkeypox Testing Market 2030: Key Players and Market Dynamics

Global Monkeypox Testing Market Overview

The global monkeypox testing market was valued at USD 1.79 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.63 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.35% from 2022 to 2030. A significant surge in monkeypox cases globally and the declaration of a “Public Health Emergency” led the market to spike to USD 184.11 million in 2022.

The rapid expansion of the market is primarily driven by the increasing global incidence of monkeypox and the complexity in determining the core cause behind the disease’s transmission. These uncertainties, coupled with strong government actions to contain the virus and prevent future pandemics, are contributing to the market’s overall growth.

With rising case numbers and the launch of innovative products that offer faster diagnostic results, the monkeypox testing market is set to grow at a healthy pace. Since treatment options remain under investigation, expanding testing capabilities has become critical. For instance, in June 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), began distributing orthopoxvirus tests to five major private laboratories to rapidly scale testing capacity.

Technological developments—particularly in PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing—are significantly boosting market growth. For example:

In July 2022, Sonic Healthcare USA announced the availability of monkeypox testing.

Also in July, Quest Diagnostics revealed plans to implement the CDC’s orthopoxvirus test and later announced the nationwide rollout of its own molecular diagnostic test to identify the monkeypox virus.

Despite these advancements, the market faces challenges. The inability to precisely identify the root cause of the virus’s spread remains a constraint, making it harder to deliver targeted treatments and fully contain the condition.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the dominant share in the global monkeypox testing market, accounting for more than 40.05% of total revenue in 2022.

Europe is expected to record a notable growth rate over the forecast period.

By technology, the PCR segment led the market with over 49.05% revenue share in 2022.

By end-use, hospitals and clinics were the leading segment, comprising over 36.60% of market revenue in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast Snapshot

2021 Market Size: USD 1.79 Million

USD 1.79 Million 2022 Spike: USD 184.11 Million (due to public health emergency)

USD 184.11 Million (due to public health emergency) 2030 Forecasted Market Size: USD 2.63 Million

USD 2.63 Million CAGR (2022–2030): 4.35%

4.35% Leading Region (2022): North America

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

To expand their market presence, companies are increasingly engaging in collaborations and partnerships. For instance:

In June 2022, CerTest Biotec partnered with BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) to develop a molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox.

In September 2022, Quest Diagnostics received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for its monkeypox test.

Major players in the global monkeypox testing market include:

Aegis Sciences Corp.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd.

QIAGEN

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

Sonora Quest Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BD

Conclusion

The global monkeypox testing market experienced a substantial surge in 2022 due to a global public health response to rising cases. Although the market is expected to stabilize and grow at a moderate pace (CAGR of 4.35%) through 2030, it remains an important area for investment and innovation—especially in the context of emerging infectious diseases. Advancements in PCR testing, growing government support, and public-private collaborations will continue to shape the future of the market. However, the lack of clarity around the virus’s transmission remains a challenge for long-term disease control and treatment strategies. As such, expanding diagnostic capabilities and ensuring preparedness for potential outbreaks remain top priorities for global health systems and industry stakeholders.