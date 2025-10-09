Motor Monitoring Market 2030: Predictive Analytics Enhancing Motor Life

Global Motor Monitoring Market Overview

The global motor monitoring market was valued at USD 2.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030. Motors are critical components in industrial operations, directly influencing productivity, operational output, and the overall financial performance of industries.

Effective motor monitoring is essential to detect errors at an early stage. It involves the collection, organization, and analysis of real-time data using detectors, sensors, and diagnostic software. The technology finds wide application across multiple sectors, including oil & gas, power generation, aerospace & defense, and automotive.

Electric motors operate under varying environmental and mechanical conditions, often leading to issues such as thermal stress, insulation damage, and reduced service life. Continuous monitoring helps identify early warning signs of motor failure, including winding issues, bearing problems, and insulation deterioration.

Historically, preventing motor failures was complex and costly. However, with the declining cost of submeters and sensors and the advancement of big data analytics, motor monitoring has become both affordable and highly accurate. These improvements are driving widespread adoption as companies aim to enhance equipment reliability, lower operational costs, and support sustainability initiatives.

In 2025, a study published in Advances in Mechanical Engineering introduced a new diagnostic technique for induction motors using SURF-BoVW and an ERT classifier. This non-contact, non-intrusive, and highly sensitive method has proven effective in detecting various faults, showcasing the role of technological innovation in driving market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the global motor monitoring market with a 35.1% revenue share in 2024.

Within Asia Pacific, China dominated the regional market in 2024.

By offering, the hardware segment accounted for 59.1% of the total revenue in 2024.

By deployment, the online monitoring segment led the market with a 59.0% revenue share in 2024.

By process, the cloud-based segment held the largest market share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

2024 Market Size: USD 2.43 Billion

USD 2.43 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.99 Billion

USD 3.99 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.8%

8.8% Leading Region: Asia Pacific (2024)

Key Company Insights

The motor monitoring market is dominated by a number of leading players that are investing in advanced, sustainable solutions to expand their market presence. These companies are increasingly integrating IoT-driven technologies, remote monitoring, and predictive analytics into their offerings to meet the evolving demands of industrial users.

Company Highlights:

ABB’s Process Automation division delivers automation, electrification, control technologies, and software for process and hybrid industries. The company emphasizes IoT-enabled products and remote diagnostics to enhance operational safety and efficiency.

Siemens offers a comprehensive motor protection, monitoring, and control system for equipment such as pumps, fans, and compressors. The company’s motor monitoring solutions combine sensor technology and data analytics to provide real-time fault detection and enhance digital automation.

Key Companies in the Motor Monitoring Market

These companies hold the largest market shares and are shaping the direction of the global industry:

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB

General Electric Company

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric

Banner Engineering Corp.

Wilson Transformer Company

SKF

Rockwell Automation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Eaton

Conclusion

The global motor monitoring market is on a strong growth trajectory, with a projected CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030, driven by the increasing need for reliable and cost-effective equipment monitoring. As industries face pressure to enhance productivity and minimize downtime, advanced monitoring systems are becoming indispensable. The decline in sensor costs, coupled with progress in cloud computing, big data, and non-intrusive fault detection technologies, is making motor monitoring more accessible and precise than ever before.

With Asia Pacific, particularly China, leading in adoption, and key players like ABB, Siemens, and Emerson continuing to innovate, the market is well-positioned for sustained growth. Moving forward, motor monitoring will play a crucial role in helping industries achieve greater operational efficiency, proactive maintenance, and environmental sustainability.