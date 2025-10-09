Millet Market 2030: Trends Shaping the Future of Gluten-Free Options

The global millet market was valued at USD 36.94 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 55.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by increasing consumer awareness of millet’s health benefits, including being rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

As more consumers adopt vegetarian, vegan, and plant-based diets, the demand for nutrient-dense grains like millet continues to rise. Millet’s versatility and high protein content make it a staple in plant-based nutrition. Additionally, its gluten-free nature positions it as a suitable alternative for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance.

The market expansion is influenced by a combination of health-conscious behavior, sustainability trends, and dietary diversification. Millets offer a compelling alternative to more common grains such as rice and wheat, with the added advantage of environmental sustainability. These hardy crops require less water and are more resilient to climate stress, making them ideal for drought-prone regions. As sustainability becomes a key consumer consideration, millets are gaining recognition as eco-friendly grains.

Culturally, there is also a resurgence of interest in millets, especially across Asia and Africa, where these grains were once dietary staples. This revival is further supported by government initiatives in various countries, promoting millet through research, subsidies, and awareness campaigns for their nutritional and ecological benefits.

Moreover, the food industry is actively innovating in millet-based product development, expanding into categories such as breakfast cereals, snacks, and baked goods. These new product formats are helping mainstream millets in modern diets, making them more accessible and appealing to a wide consumer base.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 42.8% in 2023. The region has a long-standing tradition of millet cultivation and consumption, with cultural and historical significance. Countries like India and China produce a wide range of millet varieties such as finger millet, foxtail millet, and pearl millet, allowing for broad culinary use. The ongoing cultural revival and increasing focus on traditional diets are propelling growth in this region.

By Type, pearl millet dominated the market with a 40.5% share in 2023, owing to its adaptability to arid and semi-arid climates, particularly in Africa and India. It is valued for its high nutritional profile, especially iron, fiber, and protein. Pearl millet is also used in animal feed and biofuel production, expanding its application scope. Government support for climate-resilient and nutritious crops further strengthens its market position.

By End-Use, the B2B segment held the largest share of 85.9% in 2023, as millets are extensively used in food processing, animal feed, and brewing industries. Food manufacturers are increasingly seeking sustainable and healthy ingredients, driving the demand for millets in bulk. In the livestock sector, millets are preferred in areas where traditional grains are difficult to cultivate, while in brewing, millets are used in both traditional and craft beer production.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 36.94 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 55.71 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 6.2%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players in the global millet market include:

Nestlé S.A. – With a strong global footprint, Nestlé operates across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, offering a range of millet-based food products in health and wellness categories.

– With a strong global footprint, Nestlé operates across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas, offering a range of millet-based food products in health and wellness categories. ADM (Archer Daniels Midland) – ADM maintains a significant presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA, actively involved in sourcing, processing, and distributing millets for food and feed applications.

Emerging players gaining traction in the millet space include:

Pristine Organics – Offers a comprehensive range of organic millet products, such as flours, flakes, and snacks, with a focus on health-conscious and eco-aware consumers.

– Offers a comprehensive range of organic millet products, such as flours, flakes, and snacks, with a focus on health-conscious and eco-aware consumers. Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd. – Known for its sustainable and natural food product lines, it continues to expand its footprint in the millet-based category through its organic product portfolio.

Key Players

Cargill, Incorporated

ADM

Seedway, LLC.

Ernst Conservation Seeds

Eastern Colorado Seeds, LLC.

Roundstone

Mayoora Foods

Nestlé S.A.

Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd.

Pristine Organics

Conclusion

The global millet market is witnessing consistent growth, driven by rising demand for nutritious, gluten-free, and sustainable grains. Increasing consumer focus on plant-based nutrition, dietary diversification, and environmental impact is reinforcing millet’s relevance in modern diets.

With strong government support, cultural revival, and food industry innovation, millet is being reintroduced to mainstream food systems worldwide. Its resilience to climate stress and adaptability in challenging agricultural conditions also make it a strategic crop in the face of climate change. As the market grows, opportunities will continue to emerge in value-added products, global trade, and health-focused food solutions, ensuring a promising outlook for the millet industry through 2030.