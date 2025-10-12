Yokohama Shines as IJT AUTUMN 2025 Gathers Global Jewellery Leaders and Experts

YOKOHAMA, Japan, 2025-10-12 — /EPR Network/ — As anticipation builds for International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) AUTUMN scheduled from October 29-31, 2025 in Yokohama, global jewellery professionals are once again invited to experience one of the industry’s most influential gatherings—solidifying its status as a premier destination for global jewellery professionals, innovators, and enthusiasts.

This prestigious trade event continues to set the gold standard, with thousands of visitors and over 400 exhibitors expected to attend, transforming Pacifico Yokohama into an international hub for innovation, commerce, and connection.

Spanning three electrifying days, IJT AUTUMN 2025 promises a showcase of brilliance and creativity from every corner of the globe. Immerse yourself in the latest dazzling collections, discover market-shaping trends, and meet industry pioneers up close.

Spotlight on Leading Exhibitors

GGP Corp. dazzles visitors with its premium diamond collections, including Spark Diamonds, Rose Cut masterpieces, and rare Pink Diamonds. Don’t miss their show-stopping Paraiba Tourmaline necklace with a cocktail glass design. Crafted by skilled in-house artisans and endorsed by top celebrities. GGP Corp. is renowned for energising event sales and delivering bestsellers that capture attention.

Gem Clair brings a refreshing take on originality, presenting jewellery that transcends simple decoration. Discover imaginative designs that celebrate the artistry of precious metals, from high-end jewellery to special-priced new pieces. Their stand also offers OEM consultations, perfect for those eager to create custom brands and develop unique products.

Excellent Gem bridges the past and the present with its exceptional array of pre-loved, fine jewellery. Both domestic dealers and international buyers can experience expertly curated vintage pieces, including this year’s highlight: a stunning K18 Sapphire & Tourmaline bluebird brooch. Every piece tells a story of elegance, heritage, and meticulous craftsmanship.

Invaluable Learning with Industry Leaders

IJT AUTUMN 2025 offers more than world-class products—it delivers essential knowledge through expert-led seminars. Creative professionals can tap into Mika Yamaguchi’s experience with two energising sessions: one on achieving strong monthly sales through savvy purchasing and pricing, and another unveiling game-changing photography tips for growing social media presence.

Gem aficionados shouldn’t miss Hikaru Sato from GIA, who will reveal pioneering advancements in jade origin analysis. Learn about the latest chemical techniques for identifying untreated jade origins, with a special focus on Guatemala’s emerging gems.

Experience the Future of Jewellery in Yokohama!

IJT AUTUMN 2025 is your gateway to high-impact connections, exclusive industry insights, and unforgettable discoveries. Join us in Yokohama and let your business shine brighter than ever. Register now and secure your place at Japan’s leading international jewellery event.

Discover everything IJT AUTUMN 2025 has to offer and secure your visitor registration at https://regist.reedexpo.co.jp/expo/IJTA/?lg=en&tp=inv_qr&ec=IJT&em=release-aug.

Visit International Jewellery Tokyo AUTUMN to explore event details and check out the Product Directory to discover must-see products and exhibitors.