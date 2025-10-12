Gojek Clone App Introduces Powerful Uber Clone Solution for Rapid Ride-Hailing Startup Launch

NEW YORK, 2025-10-12 — /EPR Network/ — Gojek Clone App, a global pioneer in on-demand application development, today announced the launch of its Uber Clone App, a high-performance ride-hailing solution engineered for startups, taxi companies, and enterprise brands. Built with a focus on speed, scalability, and customer-centric design, this ready-made white-label platform enables businesses to launch their own branded ride-booking service in record time while delivering a seamless and secure transportation experience to users.

Key Product Features

Customer App – Designed for Convenience & Safety

Create Profile: Users can register effortlessly using email, phone number, or social login. Smart user profiles store ride preferences and payment methods for a personalized experience.

Multiple Payment Options: The app supports credit/debit cards, mobile wallets, net banking, and cash payments, ensuring smooth and secure transactions in every region.

Real-Time Tracking: Users can track drivers live on the map before and during the ride with ETAs powered by GPS technology for complete transparency.

Ride History: Complete trip details—pickup, drop location, fare, date, and route—are stored for future reference and easy expense management.

Schedule Rides: Customers can pre-book rides for future dates and times, ensuring timely pickups for meetings, airport transfers, or daily travel.

Rate & Review Drivers: Post-ride feedback improves service quality and builds trust between riders and service providers.

Search Vehicles: Users can choose from vehicle categories like economy, premium, SUV, electric ride, bike taxi, or rental based on budget and comfort.

In-App Live Chat & Calling: Secure communication enables riders to contact drivers without sharing personal phone numbers.

Launch Within Days: Fully customizable UI/UX and language/currency settings make the solution launch-ready for any country.

Driver App – Built for Efficiency & Earnings

Create Profile: Drivers can register and set up accounts instantly by providing personal details and vehicle information.

Instant Ride Notifications: Real-time alerts for new ride requests ensure faster response times and better service availability.

Document Upload: Drivers can upload license, ID proof, and vehicle documents directly within the app for admin verification.

Ratings & Reviews: Drivers can view customer feedback and improve their service for higher earnings.

Ride History: A detailed list of completed rides helps drivers monitor trips and analyze performance.

Availability Status: Drivers can switch between online/offline modes with a tap, giving them full schedule control.

Accept/Reject Requests: Smart ride request management ensures flexibility and fairness in assignments.

Earning Dashboard: Transparent fare reports, incentive details, and withdrawal options help drivers track income effortlessly.

Smart Navigation Routes: Built-in GPS with optimized route suggestions reduces travel time and increases fuel efficiency.

Benefits

The Uber Clone App offers unmatched value:

For Startups: Quick market entry with low development costs and 100% ownership.

For Businesses: Earn through commissions, surge pricing, and promotional programs.

For Users: Faster, safer, and more reliable urban mobility.

For Drivers: Increased earning potential through an organized ride allocation system.

Call-to-Action

To explore the advanced features of the Uber Clone App or schedule a live demo, visit https://gojekcloneapp.com/uber-clone-app/ or email us at gojekcloneapp@gmail.com.

About Gojek Clone App

Gojek Clone App is a leading provider of white-label on-demand solutions, offering scalable and customizable apps for ride-hailing, food delivery, grocery delivery, logistics, and more. With a focus on innovation and business growth, the company helps entrepreneurs build sustainable digital businesses across global markets.