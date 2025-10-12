Indian Welding Expert Shreekant Patil Joins AWS Welding Standards Committees for Global Standardization

Nashik, India, 2025-10-12 — /EPR Network/ — CEng. Shreekant Patil has been honored with the prestigious appointment as a Technical Committee Member for the American Welding Society (AWS), actively contributing to committees C1, D8, and J1. This role places CEng. Shreekant Patil at the forefront of international efforts to develop and maintain industry-leading welding standards.

AWS, a globally recognized nonprofit organization founded in 1919, is dedicated to advancing welding and allied processes through consensus-based standards and technical publications. The technical committees, composed of expert volunteers from diverse industries, steer the development of welding standards that ensure quality, safety, and innovation worldwide.

As a member of three key committees — C1 (Welding in General), D8 (Welding Metallurgy), and J1 (Specification for the Qualification of Welding Procedures) — CEng. Shreekant Patil actively participates in reviewing, revising, and balloting standards that impact welding applications across structural, aerospace, industrial, and manufacturing sectors.

Committee members like CEng. Shreekant Patil serve as vital contributors who bring specialized expertise and industry knowledge to shape standards that uphold the integrity and performance of welded structures and products globally. Through this collaboration, the AWS technical committees support the welding industry’s ongoing evolution, addressing emerging technologies and challenges.

CEng. Shreekant Patil’s appointment follows his distinguished involvement in technical committees at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), reflecting his sustained commitment to advancing standards excellence at national and international levels.

“I am honored to join the AWS technical committees and contribute to developing welding standards that promote safety, quality, and innovation worldwide,” said CEng. Shreekant Patil. “This opportunity aligns perfectly with my passion for technical excellence and standards development.”

The AWS technical committees operate under the rules approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and are pivotal in guiding national standards that influence global welding practices and certifications.

CEng. Shreekant Patil is a seasoned expert in the resistance welding sector, with over three decades of experience as the founder and technical director of Paramount Enterprises, & industry experience, a leading manufacturer and exporter of robotic spot welding machine parts and consumables. Specializing in advanced solutions for automotive and industrial applications, he has driven technological innovation and quality improvements that meet stringent international standards. Leveraging his in-depth technical knowledge and global perspective, CEng. Shreekant Patil is uniquely positioned to contribute to the standardization process at both national and international levels, ensuring welding standards reflect practical industry needs and cutting-edge advancements.

CEng. Shreekant Patil is actively associated with the Indian Institute of Welding (IIW) India and has played a significant role in establishing IIW student chapters at various colleges and universities in the Nashik region, Maharashtra. Through his leadership, he has inaugurated multiple chapters, empowering students with practical exposure to welding technology and fostering industry-academia collaboration. His efforts directly contribute to upskilling future professionals and promoting the growth of welding education throughout prominent academic institutions in the area.