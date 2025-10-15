Bosnia And Herzegovina Hearing Aid Retailers Market 2030: The Future of Hearing Tech

The Bosnia and Herzegovina hearing aid retailers market size is anticipated to reach USD 37.12 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.37% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising prevalence of hearing loss, particularly among the aging population, is expected to drive market growth. With nearly one-fifth of the country’s citizens aged 65 and above, the demand for hearing assistance devices steadily increases. This demographic shift mirrors global trends and presents a substantial consumer base for hearing aid retailers.

Public health initiatives and educational campaigns have raised awareness about auditory health. These efforts have helped reduce the stigma traditionally associated with hearing aid usage and have encouraged early intervention, thereby expanding the market’s reach. Additionally, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic capabilities have made audiological services more accessible, especially in urban centers such as Sarajevo, Banja Luka, and Mostar.

The market is also benefiting from the rapid evolution of e-commerce. Enhanced internet penetration and the adoption of digital payment systems have enabled retailers to serve previously underserved rural areas. Online platforms now offer virtual consultations, detailed product information, and customer reviews, improving the consumer experience and facilitating informed purchasing decisions.

Furthermore, recent legislative reforms—such as the new Law on Internal Trade—have introduced stricter quality control and consumer protection measures. These regulations are expected to bolster consumer confidence, eliminate substandard products, and foster fair competition among retailers. The collaboration between international manufacturers and local distributors has also expanded product availability and introduced advanced digital hearing technologies, which are increasingly favored for their superior sound quality and connectivity features.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on type, the receiver-in-the-ear hearing aids segment held the largest revenue share of 75.66% in 2024.

Based on technology, digital held the largest revenue share of 94.42% in 2024.

The analog segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by cost-effectiveness and simplicity.

In February 2023, the Neuroth Group announced plans to expand its operations across Southeastern Europe. The expansion strategy includes the addition of new hearing centers in Bosnia and further plans to open facilities in neighboring countries such as Serbia and Croatia.

