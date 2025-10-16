The global protein extracts from single cell protein and other conventional sources market was valued at USD 20.4 billion in 2022. This market is projected to reach USD 36.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing demand for sustainable and alternative protein sources in food and feed applications is a significant driver of this growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The market is witnessing a shift towards plant-based proteins, driven by consumer preferences for healthier and more sustainable food options. Technological advancements in protein extraction and production are enhancing the efficiency and scalability of protein extraction processes. Additionally, government initiatives promoting sustainable food production are further fueling the market’s expansion.

Market Size & Forecast

In 2023, the market size is expected to reach USD 22.2 billion. By 2030, it is projected to grow to USD 36.4 billion, reflecting a robust CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for plant-based proteins, advancements in extraction technologies, and increased awareness of the health benefits associated with alternative protein sources.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The market is characterized by the presence of several key players. Companies such as Unilever, Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company, CBH, Xiamen Hyfine Gelatin Co. Ltd., BlueBio Tech GmbH, Euglena Co. Ltd., Corbion Biotech, Inc., KnipBio, Hangzhou, and Earthrise Nutritional are actively involved in the production and supply of protein extracts from single-cell proteins and other conventional sources. These companies are focusing on innovation and technological advancements to enhance their market presence and meet the growing demand for alternative protein sources.

Key Companies List

Unilever

Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company

CBH

Xiamen Hyfine Gelatin Co. Ltd.

BlueBio Tech GmbH

Euglena Co. Ltd.

Corbion Biotech, Inc.

KnipBio

Hangzhou

Earthrise Nutritional

Conclusion

The protein extracts from single-cell proteins and other conventional sources market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and alternative protein sources. Technological advancements and supportive government initiatives are further propelling this growth. Key players in the market are focusing on innovation to meet the evolving consumer preferences and contribute to the market’s expansion. As the market continues to evolve, it presents opportunities for both established companies and new entrants to capitalize on the growing demand for alternative protein sources.

