Proteomics Market Advances with Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

In 2024, the global proteomics market was valued at approximately USD 27.8 billion. Over the period from 2025 to 2030, the market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%, reaching an estimated USD 58.16 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, expanding demand for rapid diagnostic capabilities, and increasing focus on personalized medicine approaches.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America held a leading position in the proteomics sector, capturing 45.75% of global revenues.

Spectrometry, as a technological segment, accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, at 31.88%.

Among applications, drug discovery dominated in 2024 with a 52.73% share, reflecting strong interest in using proteomics in pharmaceutical R&D.

Advances in protein analytical techniques are fueling market momentum. Novel approaches such as top-down proteomics help clarify proteoform function, helping bridge the gap between genotype and phenotype. Integration of high-throughput platforms, next-generation mass spectrometers, and multi-omics analysis tools has improved sensitivity, throughput, and data interpretability. For example, a nano-proteomic sample preparation (nPOP) method developed for single cell analysis allows handling multiple single cells in parallel via nanoliter droplets, boosting throughput.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and diabetes is also a critical force pushing market expansion. Proteomics-based research aids biomarker discovery, elucidation of disease pathways, and development of personalized therapeutics. The deepening adoption of bioinformatics, AI, and enhanced data processing pipelines further supports the adoption of proteomic workflows. In light of these trends, leading players are investing in innovations, capacity expansion, and collaborations to strengthen their offerings and geographic footprint.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 27.8 billion

2030 Forecast: USD 58.16 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 12.9%

Order a free sample PDF of the Proteomics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Regionally, North America remains the largest market, while Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, with a forecast CAGR of 16.06% between 2025 and 2030. Growth in Asia Pacific is attributed to increasing chronic disease burdens, rising outsourcing of proteomics research, favorable regulatory environments, and strong investment in biotechnology in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Expansion in regions like Europe and the Middle East & Africa is supported by government funding, established research infrastructure, and growing collaborations in translational and precision medicine efforts.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The proteomics industry is moderately concentrated, with strategic moves like mergers and acquisitions shaping competitive dynamics. In January 2024, Standard BioTools merged with SomaLogic to bolster multi-omics innovation. Market participants also focus on expanding portfolios, standardizing workflows for reproducibility, and scaling outreach into new regions. Compliance with regulatory guidelines (such as those from the U.S. FDA and EMA) helps ensure safety and uniformity in proteomics product development.

With respect to segment performance, reagents & consumables led with a 72.53% revenue share in 2024. High usage of kits, chemicals, and consumables underpins this dominance. Services are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, as more organizations outsource tasks like mass spectrometry, protein identification, and data interpretation to specialized providers. In technology terms, spectrometry remains foremost, while next-generation sequencing is gaining traction due to declining costs and broader accessibility. In applications, drug discovery leads, while clinical diagnostics is forecasted to register the highest growth rate moving forward, as proteomics becomes more routinely applied in biomarker profiling and disease prognosis.

Among key firms, Thermo Fisher Scientific dominates through its broad suite of instruments, reagents, and analytical software. Bio-Rad Laboratories excels in protein separation and electrophoresis tools, while Illumina leverages its sequencing expertise within proteomic-integrated workflows. Merck KGaA emphasizes high-performance reagents and kits, whereas Danaher, through subsidiaries such as SCIEX and Leica Biosystems, provides extensive end-to-end protein analysis solutions. These firms combine strong R&D, alliances, and market expansion strategies to maintain influence.

Key Companies List

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Waters Corporation

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Standard BioTools Inc.

Conclusion

The proteomics market is poised for robust growth between 2025 and 2030, more than doubling in size over this span. Fueled by escalating chronic disease burdens, rising demand for advanced diagnostics, and accelerating technological innovations, the sector is evolving rapidly. While reagents and consumables currently dominate revenue, services and diagnostic applications are emerging as key growth engines. Market leaders, backed by strategic investments and mergers, are reinforcing their positions through enhanced workflows, geographic expansion, and integrated solutions. As the field further embraces precision biology and multi-omics strategies, proteomics is likely to play an increasingly central role in both research and clinical landscapes.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.