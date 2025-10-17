Point Of Care Diagnostics Market 2030: How Government Initiatives Boost Growth

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Overview

The global point of care (PoC) diagnostics market was valued at USD 47.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 68.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by the rising geriatric population and the increasing demand for immediate diagnostic results, particularly in decentralized healthcare settings.

An important driver of market expansion is the growing adoption of mobile diagnostic devices, especially in middle-income countries, where access to traditional healthcare infrastructure may be limited. The ability to deliver quick and accurate test results at the point of care is enhancing healthcare delivery and patient outcomes, contributing significantly to the adoption of these technologies.

Government Funding and Product Innovation

Increasing investments from both government and private institutions are also supporting market growth. For example, in September 2022, Unitaid announced a USD 30 million investment to advance diagnostic technologies and improve testing access in lower-tier healthcare facilities.

Ongoing product innovations are another key factor. Leading manufacturers are launching advanced coagulation testing devices and other PoC solutions tailored to modern clinical needs. In February 2024, Roche introduced three new CE-marked coagulation tests for oral Factor Xa inhibitors—rivaroxaban, apixaban, and edoxaban. These tests are designed to support clinical decision-making in patients requiring treatment for stroke prevention, systemic embolism, and venous thromboembolism.

Order a free sample PDF of the Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research

Aging Population and Disease Burden

The global aging population significantly contributes to the market’s growth. According to the United Nations, there were approximately 727 million people aged 65 and older in 2020, with that number projected to exceed 1.5 billion by 2050. The elderly population is more susceptible to chronic and infectious diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disorders, obesity, and neurological conditions. This demographic shift is expected to drive increased demand for rapid, accessible, and reliable diagnostics like PoC testing.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market in 2024, accounting for a 43.6% revenue share.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.13% from 2025 to 2030.

Japan ranked as the second-largest market by revenue in the Asia Pacific region in 2023.

By product, the infectious disease segment dominated the global market with a 25.4% revenue share in 2024.

By end use, clinics held the highest revenue share among all settings in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 47.8 Billion

: USD 47.8 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 68.5 Billion

: USD 68.5 Billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 5.8%

: 5.8% North America : Largest market in 2024

: Largest market in 2024 Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Key Company Insights

Leading players in the PoC diagnostics market focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and technology advancement. Established companies such as Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, Danaher Corporation, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are known for their diverse portfolios and global presence. These players continuously invest in developing cutting-edge diagnostics and expanding their market reach.

Emerging companies often begin by launching products in targeted regional markets, followed by gradual expansion. Their agility allows them to adapt quickly to changing market demands and innovate faster, often through collaborations, acquisitions, or joint ventures with established players.

Key Companies in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market

These companies are recognized leaders in the market and shape industry trends through innovation, global reach, and product offerings:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen

Danaher Corporation

Becton Dickinson (BD)

bioMérieux

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Werfen

Nova Biomedical

Trividia Health, Inc.

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Trinity Biotech

Sekisui Diagnostics

Orasure Technologies, Inc.

Spectral Medical, Inc.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

Anbio Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd

ALPHA LABORATORIES

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global point of care diagnostics market is experiencing steady growth, projected to increase from USD 47.8 billion in 2024 to USD 68.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8%. This growth is driven by several converging trends, including the rise in chronic diseases, the aging global population, greater government funding, and continuous product innovation. With expanding adoption in emerging markets, growing demand for rapid diagnostics, and strategic moves by leading industry players, the PoC diagnostics segment is poised to play a vital role in shaping the future of accessible and efficient healthcare worldwide.