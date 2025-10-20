MoveStrong Ultimate Outdoor Gym and Training Partnership Site

NEW YORK, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — MoveStrong is proud to announce the launch of its Ultimate Outdoor Gym and Training Partnership Site, an innovative outdoor training concept designed to elevate functional fitness, strength, and sports performance.

This state-of-the-art outdoor training environment combines functional fitness, obstacle course training, sports performance, and traditional strength training, featuring weather-resistant, durable free-weight training stations plus the company’s brand new 8-piece plate loaded strength circuit, that bring elite-level training to parks, schools, health clubs, and other public or commercial facilities.

Completed by safe and stylish outdoor storage options for all equipment, the space ensures both functionality and longevity while keeping the training area organized and accessible for all users.

The Ultimate Outdoor Gym is designed to inspire communities to engage in health, fitness, and movement outdoors, offering a complete and versatile training experience that supports both athletic performance and general wellness.

MoveStrong is seeking partners and sponsors to expand this initiative nationwide, providing communities with access to the latest in outdoor functional fitness. Organizations interested in collaborating can contact MoveStrong to discuss sponsorship opportunities and partnership options.

For more information about partnership opportunities and to learn how to bring a MoveStrong Outdoor Fitness Site to your community, please visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700.

About Company

is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional strength training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools. We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement
Designed, engineered, and made in USA

