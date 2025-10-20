Mustafa Jewellery Unveils ‘Golden Beginnings’ Deepavali Lookbook

Singapore, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Mustafa Jewellery, Mustafa Jewellery Malaysia, and Alfa Jewellers uncovers “Golden Beginnings,” a curated Deepavali lookbook for 2025 that tells a story of light, heritage, and shared moments through ten exquisite jewellery pieces. Designed to reflect the spirit of the festival, the collection intertwines tradition and contemporary elegance, offering wearers a way to express personal celebrations through meaningful adornment.

The lookbook features wearpieces, where diamonds symbolise joy and renewal, while silver designs evoke serenity and grace. From temple-inspired motifs to modern minimalist styles, each piece is crafted to resonate with the wearer’s own stories of family, tradition, and new beginnings.

A Glimpse into the Collection

The lookbook provides thoughtful styling tips for each piece, ensuring they can be effortlessly integrated into festive wardrobes. Featured items include:

Majestic Diamond Ear Studs: Timeless 18K gold studs with 38 diamonds, perfect for both special occasions and everyday elegance.

Majestic Sparkle Diamond Bangle: An 18K gold bangle featuring 88 diamonds, offering refined sophistication.

Discover the full “Golden Beginnings” lookbook and explore all of the pieces here:

Golden Beginnings Deepavali Digital Lookbook Mustafa Jewellery

Golden Beginnings Deepavali Digital Lookbook Mustafa Jewellery Malaysia

Golden Beginnings Deepavali Digital Lookbook Alfa Jewellers

About Mustafa Jewellery:

Mustafa Jewellery Singapore is a premier destination for exquisite jewellery, renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, stunning designs, and commitment to excellence. With a rich heritage spanning decades, we take pride in offering discerning customers a curated selection of timeless pieces that celebrate life’s most precious moments. From engagement rings to bespoke creations, each piece is crafted with passion and precision, reflecting our unwavering dedication to creating enduring treasures. Visit us on our website to explore our collection and experience the artistry of fine jewellery.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Selvi Narayanan

Title: HR Manager

Email: selvi@mkmustafa.com.my

Phone: +60 16-511 0664