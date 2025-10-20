FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

#1 International Bestselling Authors Jenn Foster and Melanie Johnson released their book “Be Recognized: The AI Authority Engine for Experts Who Want to Be Known, Be Profitable, and Be Published” With Success.

Houston, TX, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Authors Jenn Foster and Melanie Johnson joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with their new book, “Be Recognized: The AI Authority Engine for Experts Who Want to Be Known, Be Profitable, and Be Published,” which was released Tuesday, September 30, 2025, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

“Be Recognized: The AI Authority Engine for Experts Who Want to Be Known, Be Profitable, and Be Published” has officially become an international bestseller on Amazon. Business leaders, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders worldwide are discovering the proven blueprint for building unstoppable authority in the AI era, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

In a world where AI is transforming every industry at lightning speed, Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster reveal the playbook for those ready to rise above the noise. From positioning yourself as the go-to authority in your niche to building an AI-powered content machine that works around the clock, “Be Recognized” is helping professionals automate their growth, expand their visibility, and launch high-ticket offers with ease. Readers everywhere are calling it a must-have guide for turning expertise into an empire.

The bestseller status of “Be Recognized” is more than an accolade, it’s proof that professionals are hungry for the tools, systems, and authority-building strategies that Melanie and Jenn deliver. This book is more than a guide; it’s a movement for those ready to stop dabbling and start dominating.

Elite Online Publishing Published and Promoted Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster’s book, reaching #1 International Bestseller in FOUR categories in the US and AU, including Engineering Project Management, Technical Project Management (books), Technical Project Management (kindle), and Knowledge Capital. “Be Recognized” also earned THREE Hot New Release titles in the United States and Australia, including Knowledge Capital in Australia and Knowledge Capital and Technical Project Management in the United States. The book also hit #2 on the top ten list in the United Kingdom.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Dominate your niche. Automate your growth. Become the authority.

In a world where AI is reshaping every industry at lightning speed, standing still is not an option. Be Recognized: The AI Authority Engine for Experts Who Want to Be Known, Be Profitable, and Be Published is the ultimate playbook for business owners, CEOs, consultants, and thought leaders ready to rise above the noise and lead with unstoppable momentum.

Authors Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster, trailblazers in digital marketing and authority publishing, pull back the curtain on how high-level experts are using AI not just to survive, but to scale, sell, and succeed faster than ever before. This isn’t a book about future trends or theory. It’s a step-by-step execution plan to:

● Position yourself as a Category King in your industry

● Build an AI-powered content machine that never sleeps

● Automate customer engagement, sales, and visibility

● Turn a single book into a lead-generating empire

● Launch high-ticket offers with authority and ease

● Future-proof your brand with intelligent systems that scale

Whether you’re just AI-curious or already experimenting with tools like ChatGPT, this book meets you where you are and takes you where you need to go. The strategies inside have already helped countless entrepreneurs go from overlooked to iconic.

If you’re ready to stop dabbling and start dominating, Be Recognized is your blueprint to become the face of your field in the AI age.

The old game is over. It’s time to build your authority engine and own your future.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Melanie Churella Johnson and Jenn Foster are the powerhouse duo behind Elite Online Publishing, a company that has published over 3,000 books, making all of its authors #1 bestsellers. Together, they bring decades of experience in media, digital marketing, and personal brand authority to entrepreneurs, CEOs, and thought leaders worldwide.

Melanie is a media mogul, a WSJ and USA Today bestselling author, a TEDx speaker, and a former TV station owner whose businesses have generated over $100 million in value. She began her career as a news anchor in Detroit after winning the title of Miss Michigan and later became a leader in luxury real estate and charitable fundraising, raising over $600,000 for various nonprofits.

Jenn is an award-winning web designer, international speaker, and digital marketing expert with a deep connection to entrepreneurial success. She is also a WSJ and USA Today bestselling author, as well as the founder of Biz Social Marketing Agency. Featured in the Dan Kennedy book Stand Apart, Jenn has helped hundreds of businesses rise to the top of search engines and dominate their niche.

Together, Melanie and Jenn co-host the Elite Expert Insider and Elite Publishing podcasts, where they interview industry disruptors and share tools for building brand authority. As single moms and trailblazing entrepreneurs, they know what it takes to build influence, create leverage, and turn expertise into an empire.

To see more of Melanie and Jenn’s work, visit EliteOnlinePublishing.com

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They and their team of experienced publishers deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. So much so they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book-writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast.

A donation was made in the author’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive six books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

