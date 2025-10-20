Kapoor Plastics adds more LEXAN Polycarbonate Sheet Options for Real-World Building Needs

New Delhi, India, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Builders don’t have time for materials that crack, fade, or slow the job down. That’s why Kapoor Plastics is expanding its range of LEXAN polycarbonate sheets. These are the kinds of sheets that get used again and again-for roofing, glazing, safety panels, signage, and more.

The company, an authorized distributor, now offers more options in solid polycarbonate sheets and translucent sheets. Whether it’s clear, colored, or light-diffusing, the focus is the same: strong, workable, and ready to go.

“People come to us because they need material that shows up on time and does what it says,” said a Kapoor Plastics team member. “LEXAN polycarbonate is that material. We stock the types people ask for the most-and we don’t overcomplicate things.”

LEXAN has a track record. It’s strong-really strong. It takes hits, handles heat, and doesn’t shatter like glass. It’s also lighter, so installs go faster and safer. Contractors use it in airports, warehouses, factories, shopfronts-you name it.

Key Features of Kapoor Plastics’ Lexan Polycarbonate Sheet:

  • Tougher than glass but weighs half as much
  • Won’t yellow in sun or crack in rough weather
  • Cuts clean, bends well, easy to work with on site
  • Comes in clear, tinted, and translucent options
  • Ships across India and the Middle East

Kapoor Plastics backs what they sell. They’ll help you figure out which sheet fits your job-no jargon, no upsell. If you’re switching from glass or need something that just works, it’s worth a call.

For detailed product information, specifications, or to request a quote, visit:  https://www.kapoorplastics.com/lexan-solid-polycarbonate-sheet.php

About Kapoor Plastics:
With over four decades of experience, Kapoor Plastics is a trusted name in supplying polycarbonate, acrylic, and engineering plastic sheets and films. The company serves a broad customer base across India and exports to the Middle East, offering branded solutions with consistent quality and service.

Kapoor Plastics

1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Paharganj

Delhi-110055

Mobile No-9999440446

