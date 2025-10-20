Boo & Buds: MMJ Health Kentucky Grand Opening

Louisville, KY, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — MMJ Health, one of Kentucky’s first medical marijuana clinics, invites the community to celebrate its grand opening with Boo & Buds! The Halloween-themed event will feature $75 Medical Marijuana Card evaluations, ESA/Service-Animal Card evaluations, dispensary booths with product education, free swag and giveaways, and fun Halloween festivities. The event will be held at 609 W Main St, Suite 304, Louisville, KY 40202, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Open to patients, caregivers, medical marijuana card seekers, and anyone interested in learning about Kentucky’s new medical cannabis program. Costumes encouraged!

As Kentucky’s medical marijuana program launches, MMJ Health aims to provide education, access, and community connection in a fun and welcoming environment. This event celebrates the state’s milestone while giving patients a chance to learn about qualifying conditions and meet local dispensaries before they open.

Date & Time: Saturday, November 1st, 2025, from 10 am to 6 pm

Address: 609 W Main St, Suite 304, Louisville, KY 40202

HOW MUCH:

FREE to attend. $75 medical card evaluations available for eligible patients (state fees may apply).

Contact events@rollingupsales.com to secure your spot!

FOR MORE INFO: Visit MMJhealth.com/events or call 844-MMJ-HEAL

FOR DISPENSARY & VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES:

Are you a local dispensary or business interested in participating in Boo & Buds? Limited booth spaces are available to showcase your products, provide education, and connect with Kentucky patients.

I’m a vendor—can I participate? Yes! Email events@rollingupsales.com for booth opportunities