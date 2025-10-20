MV Sindhu Sets Sail: Andaman & Nicobar Administration Launches Fortnightly Cruise to Barren Island

Port Blair, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — The Directorate of Shipping Services (DSS), operating under the Andaman and Nicobar Administration, has announced the launch of a fortnightly cruise service from Sri Vijaya Puram (Haddo Wharf) to Barren Island aboard the MV Sindhu. This initiative marks a new milestone in maritime tourism, offering travelers a rare opportunity to witness India’s only active volcano while promoting eco-friendly exploration of the islands.

Speaking about the launch, a senior official from the Directorate of Shipping Services stated,

“The MV Sindhu voyage opens a new chapter in the Andaman and Nicobar tourism sector. Our goal is to provide visitors with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view the Barren Island volcano while ensuring safety, comfort, and environmental protection.”

A New Chapter in Andaman Tourism

The MV Sindhu cruise aligns with the Administration’s broader vision to position the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a premier eco-tourism destination. The voyage offers tourists a unique mix of adventure, serenity, and scenic beauty, allowing them to appreciate the geological marvel of Barren Island from the comfort of a luxury vessel.

The inaugural journey of the MV Sindhu will depart from Sri Vijaya Puram (Haddo Wharf) at 9:00 PM (2100 hrs) on Friday, October 24, 2025. Operating on a bi-weekly schedule, the ship’s itinerary is carefully planned to ensure passenger safety and the best possible sea conditions.

The Voyage Experience

The MV Sindhu promises passengers a tranquil yet thrilling experience at sea. The cruise departs on Friday night and reaches the Barren Island area by Saturday morning, offering travelers breathtaking views of the active volcano — its dark volcanic rock and wisps of smoke contrasting beautifully against the turquoise Andaman waters.

After a scenic viewing session near Barren Island, the vessel will begin its return journey at 8:00 AM (0800 hrs), reaching Sri Vijaya Puram by approximately 2:00 PM (1400 hrs) on Saturday. This compact yet enriching itinerary is perfect for visitors seeking a short, adventure-filled maritime experience in the Andamans.

Comfort and Accommodation

The MV Sindhu offers four distinct accommodation categories, designed to suit various traveler preferences and budgets:

Coral Suite: ₹8,310 per person (Double occupancy)

₹8,310 per person (Double occupancy) Reef Suite: ₹6,340 per person (Quad occupancy)

₹6,340 per person (Quad occupancy) Island Breeze Cabin: ₹4,290 per person (Six-berth)

₹4,290 per person (Six-berth) Lagoon Dormitory: ₹3,180 per person (Up to 24 guests)

A full meal plan is available for ₹2,000 per person, including bed tea, breakfast, lunch, snacks, and high tea. Passengers can purchase meal coupons at the ship’s reception desk for a hassle-free dining experience during the voyage.

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism

Reinforcing its commitment to inclusive and sustainable tourism, the Directorate of Shipping Services continues to organize educational maritime trips for local school students. These excursions allow young learners to explore the region’s marine ecosystems and geological wonders while promoting awareness of environmental conservation.

All voyages aboard the MV Sindhu adhere to strict maritime safety regulations, with advanced navigation and safety equipment installed onboard. Passenger safety and ecological protection remain central to the DSS’s operational priorities.

A Memorable Journey Awaits

The Andaman and Nicobar Administration invites travelers from across India and around the world to embark on this extraordinary oceanic expedition aboard the MV Sindhu. With its focus on sustainable tourism, safety, and comfort, this new cruise service represents the next step in redefining Andaman’s maritime tourism experience.

“The MV Sindhu voyage to Barren Island is more than just a cruise—it’s an exploration of nature’s most spectacular phenomena,” added the DSS spokesperson. “We look forward to welcoming guests on this unforgettable journey through the heart of the Andaman seas.”

