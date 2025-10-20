Keepnet Expands AI-Powered Human Risk Management with Just-in-Time Learning, Omni-Channel Delivery, and Continuous Feedback

London, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Keepnet is redefining human risk management by taking familiar concepts like just-in-time learning and omni-channel delivery to a new level. Powered by AI, the platform dynamically detects context-specific warning signs, automatically localizes training into every language and culture, and continuously improves through anonymous feedback. This makes security awareness not just accessible, but adaptive, branded, and truly behavior-changing.

Keepnet, the leading AI-powered human risk management platform, today announced major enhancements to its security awareness training suite. The new features include:

Just-in-time Learning Pages : Transforming phishing simulation clicks into teachable moments, contextualized with AI, behavioral science, and psychological principles.

Omni-channel Delivery : Training and nudges delivered directly via Microsoft Teams, Email, and SMS , ensuring maximum reach and engagement.

Continuous Feedback Loop : Anonymous employee feedback consolidated by AI into actionable insights, enabling CISOs and security teams to continuously refine awareness programs.

Together, these innovations make security awareness training context-aware, adaptive, and culturally localized—empowering employees to recognize threats in real time while aligning with Gartner’s Security Behavior and Culture Program (SBCP) framework.

Shaping Behavior, Not Just Awareness

“Security awareness is not about blaming people; it’s about empowering them at the exact moment of risk. Just-in-time learning gives organizations the ability to transform human error into lasting behavioral change.”

— Ozan Ucar, Founder & CEO, Keepnet

By combining adaptive AI with behavioral science, Keepnet ensures that employees receive training when they are most receptive: in the flow of work, emotionally engaged, and directly confronted with risky behavior.

Omni-Channel Reach for the Modern Workforce

With the addition of Microsoft Teams alongside Email and SMS, Keepnet now offers a true omni-channel delivery model. Whether employees are in corporate offices, remote, or frontline environments, security nudges and learning moments reach them seamlessly—without disrupting productivity.

Global, Local, and Branded

Localized at Scale : AI goes beyond translation, delivering content aligned with local culture, language, and norms.

Automatically Branded : Pages and surveys inherit company logos, colors, and voice, making training feel native to the organization.

Fully Customizable : CISOs and admins can tailor warning signs, examples, and messaging to reflect industry risks or company policies.

Continuous Feedback, Continuous Improvement

Employees can share quick, anonymous feedback on training experiences. Keepnet’s AI consolidates this feedback, highlights patterns, and provides admins with actionable reports. This creates a dynamic, self-optimizing ecosystem, where awareness programs improve continuously instead of becoming static check-the-box exercises.

Alignment with Gartner SBCP

Keepnet’s innovations directly support the pillars of Gartner’s Security Behavior and Culture Program (SBCP) by delivering:

Omni-channel interventions across Teams, Email, and SMS.

Localization that respects language and culture.

Feedback-driven continuous improvement of training.

Behavioral outcomes tied to measurable reductions in human-driven cyber risk.

Keepnet’s new release is available immediately as part of its AI-powered human risk management platform.

Contact Keepnet today to experience how Just-in-time Learning, Omni-channel Delivery, and Continuous Feedback can help your organization:

Empower employees with contextual, adaptive learning. Build a stronger security culture across geographies. Deliver measurable reductions in cyber risk.

Just-in-time Training isn’t the future—it’s the present. And with Keepnet, it’s available to your organization now.

About Keepnet

Keepnet is an Extended Human Risk Management Platform (xHRM) helping organizations reduce employee-driven cybersecurity risks through AI-based phishing simulations, security awareness training, and phishing incident response. Keepnet xHRM helps organizations from SMEs to global enterprises minimize phishing susceptibility by up to 92% and respond to threats 168 times faster.



Contact Info:

Keepnet Marketing Team

social@keepnetlabs.com